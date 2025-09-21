Namibia: Desert dunes, wildlife safaris and ancient wonders

<p class="bodytext">Namibia holds a special appeal for those seeking an escape from crowded cities and traffic. With just 2.6 million citizens spread across an area one-fourth the size of India, it is the second least densely populated country in the world after Mongolia (excluding Greenland). Yet, what Namibia lacks in people, it makes up for in sheer density of natural wonders, dramatic landscapes, and striking tourist attractions.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sossusvlei, meaning “Dead-end Marsh,” is the face of Namibian tourism, its orange-hued dunes splashed across postcards and travel campaigns. Located in the southern Namib Desert — the oldest desert in the world — Sossusvlei is technically the drainage basin of the ephemeral Tsauchab River. The dunes here rank among the highest in the world. The tallest, known as Big Daddy, rises 325 metres and challenges visitors eager to climb it. At its base lies Deadvlei, or “Dead Marsh,” an otherworldly spectacle. Around a thousand years ago, a forest of camel thorn trees was cut off from water by encroaching dunes. In the desert heat, the trees dried out and fossilised, leaving behind skeletal remains standing stark against the dazzling white clay pan. The approach itself is magical — the 30-kilometre “Dune Corridor,” flanked by dunes on either side, creates a surreal passageway.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Another must-see is the charming beach resort town of Swakopmund. Its mild climate once drew German colonists, and today the town retains its colonial-era architecture in beautifully preserved buildings. A short drive away, Walvis Bay offers dolphin and whale-watching cruises, as well as dune bashing adventures where desert sands tumble dramatically into the sea — one of the rare places in the world where ocean and desert meet. The Walvis Bay wetlands are home to thousands of pink flamingoes, adding a vivid colour to the landscape. In the desert nearby, visitors encounter the extraordinary Welwitschia plant, Namibia’s national emblem, with some specimens believed to be over 1,000 years old. Despite its arid climate, Namibia boasts remarkable wildlife. Etosha National Park rivals Sossusvlei as the country’s top draw. Built around a vast salt pan, Etosha is among Africa’s most accessible game reserves, thanks to its open vegetation and abundant waterholes, both natural and man-made. These guarantee sightings of wildlife in an impressive variety. Lion, leopard, cheetah, elephant, rhino, hyena, jackal, kudu, wildebeest, zebra, giraffe, springbok, impala, ostrich, and even the elusive honey badger are frequently spotted, alongside hundreds of bird species. Night safaris heighten the drama of the wilderness, as nocturnal hunters stir under the starlit sky.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Namibia also preserves some of humankind’s earliest artistic expressions. The rock engravings of Twyfelfontein, created by San (Bushmen) hunter-gatherers, date back between 2,000 and 6,000 years. Over 2,500 carvings of animals and hunting scenes offer a fascinating glimpse into ancient life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Close by, the Petrified Forest presents fossilised tree trunks believed to be 200 million years old. Compared to this, the famed Hoba Meteorite — a colossal iron mass that fell to earth around 80,000 years ago — feels relatively youthful. Weighing about 60 tonnes, it is the largest known intact meteorite on the planet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The capital, Windhoek, is a compact city of just 4,00,000 inhabitants but serves as Namibia’s cultural and political heart. German influence is evident in its neat streets and heritage architecture. The striking Christuskirche, a Lutheran church with Gothic spires, stands as the city’s most recognisable landmark. For sweeping views, the Independence Museum showcases Namibia’s long struggle for freedom and offers panoramic vistas from its upper floors. Windhoek also caters to food lovers, with eclectic dining options, including the popular Joe’s Beerhouse, whose quirky décor adds to its hearty atmosphere.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Namibia’s appeal lies not only in its landscapes and wildlife but also in its accessibility and hospitality. The country has developed a strong tourism infrastructure while retaining its offbeat charm. From self-drive safaris on safe right-hand-drive roads to guided tours with reputed operators, visitors can comfortably explore the land.</p>