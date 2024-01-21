On a temple run in Angkor Wat

In the small circuit, the fortified city of Angkor Thom with Bayon and Baphuon temples, Elephant Terrace and Terrace of the Leper king, are key ruins. The south gate to Angkor Thom, called Tonle Om, is lined with statues of Gods, demons, depicting the myth of churning an ocean with the giant snake Vasuki. At Bayon temple, 54 towers are capstoned with 300 smiling faces of Bodhisattva. Their faces carved only after the large stone blocks were stacked together, almost like an ancient 3D jigsaw. The highlight of the small circuit is Ta Prohm, which translates into ‘Grandpa Brahma’ — a temple still in ruins, layered with debris and giant-sized, senior citizen trees holding court.