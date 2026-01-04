<p>If someone had asked me about my choice for an ideal holiday, Northern Europe — and specifically the Nordic countries — would never have made the list. And yet, I agreed to a Finland holiday, hesitantly, not knowing what to expect. We chose winter, the best season to experience its novelty and magic.</p><p>Our first stop was Helsinki. Even under a blanket of snow, the city was vibrant and full of life. Dressed in multiple layers, we explored the main streets and historic sights on a walking tour led by a friendly local guide. I quickly realised how child and senior-friendly the city was. Ramps, elevators, and warm, well-connected public transport made exploring easy for all ages. For first-timers like me, walking on snow wasn’t easy — but with the right shoes and frequent café stops, my fears of slipping slowly melted away.</p><p>One highlight was the famous Christmas window display at Stockmann, Helsinki’s landmark department store. The city had plenty to offer museum lovers, including a delightful Children’s Museum for families with toddlers. What kept us energised in minus 17 degrees Celsius was the endless supply of hot chocolate and the delicious cinnamon buns — pulla — at local cafés like Fraser’s and the whimsical Moomin Café. My favourite was the almond-flavoured laskiaispulla. Parks transformed into skating rinks and skiing tracks, with people of all ages enjoying outdoor activities. But nothing amazed me more than the sight of the Baltic Sea — completely frozen. People strolled across it, played ice hockey, and even skied on the frozen surface. </p>.Slow lanes, rich rewards for the growing traveller .<p><strong>Magical Lapland</strong></p><p>No trip to Finland is complete without experiencing Lapland. A short flight from Helsinki brought us to Rovaniemi, the Christmas capital of the world.</p><p>The main draw was the official Santa Claus Village. At the Post Office, we saw stacks of letters from children across the world. Walking across the Arctic Circle marker, I marvelled at the thought of being so close to the North Pole. The highlight was meeting Santa himself. We also explored the Pilke Science Centre, focusing on the natural wonders of the region.</p><p><strong>Deeper into the Arctic</strong></p><p>From Rovaniemi, we boarded a bus to Saariselkä, further north. Known as one of the best spots to see the Northern Lights, the village greeted us with a silence so profound it felt meditative. Towering snow-covered trees stretched endlessly, and the landscape was a true winter wonderland. At minus 30 degrees Celsius, the cold was more intense than anything we had experienced before. We stocked up for our stay and soon learned to appreciate the Finnish sauna — an absolute blessing after braving the icy outdoors. We had pre-booked a few activities, which turned out to be unforgettable. Our Sami guide, wrapped in traditional attire, welcomed us with stories of her culture. She introduced us to reindeer, offered us steaming mugs of glögi (mulled berry drink), and showed us a traditional Sami dwelling. </p><p><strong>Hunt for the Northern Lights</strong></p><p>The most awaited part of the trip was the Northern Lights. We were told sightings depended on clear skies and a bit of luck. We joined a guided tour one evening. The drive was meant to last three hours, but ended up as a six-hour one in search of the elusive lights. At first, the skies remained stubbornly dark. Further north, near Utsjoki, our patience was rewarded. The first arcs of green appeared, swaying softly across the sky. We stood in silence, mesmerised. Then the colours deepened — greens brightened into vivid waves, streaks of purple shimmered, and rare streaks of red lit up the horizon. For half an hour, nature put on a show so magical that we forgot the biting cold. We returned past midnight, exhausted yet exhilarated, grateful for what we had witnessed. Later that night, faint traces of the aurora danced outside our window. From hesitant beginnings to unforgettable experiences, Finland transformed my idea of a holiday.</p>