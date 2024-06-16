Ralamandal Sanctuary is Indore’s small wonder

In ancient times, living in harmony with nature was common worldwide. However, as humanity drifted away from nature, there arose a need to recreate natural habitats in cities to allow people, especially children, to learn about wildlife and birds. The Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden in Guwahati, approximately 6 km from the railway station, exemplifies such efforts. Established in 1957 and opened to the public in 1958, the zoo covers 175 hectares, and the botanical garden spans 82 hectares. The zoo hosts the state wildlife emblem, the one-horned rhino, along with 112 other species, including tigers and golden langurs, in spacious enclosures.