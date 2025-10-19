<p>Indian rupees' value against US dollar has been quite low lately, which might be a problem for Indians planning to visit America. However, the good news is that there are many other beautiful countries where you can enjoy a wonderful vacation without worrying much about the expenditure.</p><p>Here is a list of 10 countries where value of INR is higher.</p>.<p>With beautiful beaches, ancient sites and much more, one can have a remarkable trip to this country, and not have to burn cash. (1 INR = 193 IDR)</p>.<p>Famous for its stunning landscapes and mouth-watering cuisine, Vietnam can be your to-go-destination if you want a good trip at lesser cost. (1 INR = 299 VND)</p>.<p>This neighbouring country has a lot in common with South India in terms of cuisine and language, but the beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife, apart from cultural richness, makes it an ideal tourism region. (1 INR = 3.46 LKR)</p>.<p>A visit to Nepal would give you a chance to witness some of the most majestic mountains and religious sites. It also offers a diverse cultural experience. (1 INR = 1.60 NPR)</p>.<p>With ancient temples and its historical significance, Cambodia is worth a visit as you would have a pleasant experience with minimal use of cash. (1 INR = 46.85 KHR)</p>.<p>This country not only offers peaceful mountains, but also vast deserts, and the rich nomadic culture is a bonus. (1 INR = 40.65 MNT)</p>.<p>This region can be ideal for those seeking a unique experience at a minimal cost. One can enjoy the nature amid forests and rivers, and the food is cheap too. (1 INR = 93 PYG)</p>.<p>You will love the ancient architecture and the vibrant culture that this country offers. Uzbekistan won't disappoint you. (1 INR = 151 UZS)</p>.<p>If you are someone who loves natural beauty and less crowd, this is your place to go. You will have a calming experience without spending much. (1 INR = 252 LAK)</p>.<p>Its architecture and food make this country special, apart from the low costs it incurs for a wonderful experience. (1 INR = 4.29 HUF)</p>