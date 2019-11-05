5 Indian political films to watch on a day celebrating 'anti-establishment'

'Remember, remember the 5th of November' was a saying made popular by the 2006 political-thriller 'V for Vendetta', a film celebrating resistance against a fascist government. The film also made the 'Guy Fawkes mask'(or Anonymous mask) a popular symbol of resistance against oppressive regimes. The origins of this now popular anti-establishment symbol can be traced back to the 'Gunpowder Plot' of 1605 when Guy Fawkes was caught and killed for trying to blow up the British Parliament and assassinate King James I. As the United Kingdom and other countries gear up to celebrate 'Guy Fawkes day', listed below are some Indian films that brilliantly captured the essence of anti-incumbency rooted in the issues of the times. While India under BJP has witnessed a spike in blatant pro-government films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and PM Narendra Modi, here is a look at some films critical of the government that made it through without getting banned.