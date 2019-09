India’s second lunar moon mission Chandrayaan-2 will probe the moon surface in the early morning of September 7. The mission, which was conceptualised in 2007, was approved by the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on September 18, 2008. After a decade-long hard work, Chandrayaan-2 finally took off for the moon on July 22, 2019. Here's the journey of Chandrayaan-2 till now in pictures: