Delhi Elections 2020 Live: AAP, if re-elected, will run pilot project to allow markets to open 24 hours, says Sisodia

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. AAP releases its manifesto. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says, ‘AAP's vision is to enable every ‘aam aadmi’ to live with dignity and prosperity.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first public rally for in Karkardooma on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed public rallies in Mundka, and he is going to address rallies in Sadar Bazaar, Budh Nagar & Greater Kailash. Stay tuned for live updates.