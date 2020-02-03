Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Sadly, politics has also been done with the people of Delhi on a serious subject like health, says PM Modi

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first public rally for in Karkardooma on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed public rallies in Mundka, and he is going to address rallies in Sadar Bazaar, Budh Nagar & Greater Kailash. Stay tuned for live updates.
Be it Delhi or any other corner of the country, people of Bihar will continue to do the best in every field. But they are also hated. Seeing such maliciousness for people of Bihar and Purvanchal, pain hurts in heart: PM Modi
Sadly, politics has also been done with the people of Delhi on a serious subject like health. Ayushman Bharat scheme not being allowed to be implemented in Delhi: PM Modi
We are strengthening the banks, making the services of banks more convenient for the people of the country. To give more security to your money deposited in banks, the guarantee on deposit has been increased from 1 lakh to 5 lakh rupees: PM Modi
In this budget, it has also been kept in mind that more money is left in the hands of middle class taxpayers. The government has now given the option of a new slab of tax. This is also simple and there is no pressure to invest in certain schemes to save tax: PM Modi
BJP has always tried to reduce the problems of traders so thatthey can do their work freely: PM Narendra Modi
A major reform related to youth employment has been announced in the budget. This reform is - to liberate the youth from the problem of different examinations in non-gazetted government jobs. Corruption hurt due to ending interview in central government recruitment: PM Modi
For the first time, the people of the country have got freedom from the red light. The poor of the general class got the right to reservation. Income tax on income up to 5 lakh rupees was zero. For the first time, 3 and a half lakh suspected companies who have committed black money fraud are locked: PM Modi
Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years, Ramjanambhoomi verdict came after 70 years, Kartarpur Sahab corridor was made after 70 years, India-Bangladesh border issue solved after 70 years, CAA came after 70 yrs, War memorial and Police memorial made after 50-60 years, says PM Narendra Modi.
As long as these people remain seated, they will keep on obstructing the work of the people of Delhi, they will keep on interrupting. Because they don't know anything except politics: PM Modi
20 years you have seen a lot, you have seen a lot of waste, now there is only one way left. BJP's arrival in Delhi is very important now. When the BJP government will be formed in Delhi, then we will be able to do the work that we are doing all over the country easily: PM Modi
SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission of India on plea against use of plastic, especially banners, hoardings, during polls.
Around 175 activists and women's groups on Monday sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing "horror" over the alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders and accused them of using "fear of rape as a campaign message" during the ongoing Delhi poll rallies.
Delhi polls: Will Aam Aadmi Party's second chances bear fruit?
With the Delhi Assembly election less than a week away, the parties have been campaigning for their carefully picked candidates in full swing.
"The affidavit submitted by Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Karol Bagh,Vishesh Ravi in 2013,2015 & for this election, state different educational qualifications. I've given a written complaint to the returning officer on it," saidBJP candidate from Delhi's Karol Bagh,Yogendra Chandolia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address his first public rally for #DelhiElections2020 in Karkardooma today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rallies in Mundka, Sadar Bazaar, Budh Nagar & Greater Kailash. (ANI)
'AAP to use '3Cs' yardstick while selecting candidates'
The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.
He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.
In one stroke, Narendra Modi authorised 1,731 unauthorised colonies of Delhi. In this work too, the Aam Aadmi Party was putting a hindrance: Amit Shah
Kejriwal did nothing in the name of development, just spreading lies.
Even if Hitler were to propagate lies today, Kejriwal would have left him in the dust: Amit Shah
Kejriwal had promised to bring the Jan Lokpal bill, but poor Anna Ji got tired of looking at the path when the Lokpal bill of my imagination would come: Amit Shah
Kejriwal had said that 8 lakh youth will be given jobs, but the youth are still looking for jobs: Amit Shah
I have fought and overseen many elections, but I have never seen a government that lies as much as Kejriwal's government has: Amit Shah
AAP demands campaign ban on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.
BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi Assembly Election 2020 in New Delhi
JUST IN | EC issues show cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal for his comments that mohalla clinic would be established if land is provided in Tiz Hazari court complex.
Election Commission bans MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for 72 hours from campaigning, BJP MP Parvesh Verma banned for 96 hours.
Election Commission issues notice to BJP for prima facie violating Model Code of Conduct
Election Commission issues notice to BJP on Congress' complaint for prima facie violating Model Code of Conduct with one of their election advertisements. EC has given time till 12 noon 31 Jan to Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary to explain their position.
TMC's Brien asks to vote for AAP
07:25
Good morning readers, today Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four rallies in the national capital, while BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP's high-voltage poll campaign in Delhi will intensify in the coming days with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to address two mega rallies in the city, ahead of the February 8 Assembly election in the national capital.
A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Wednesday said the preparations for Modi's rallies, likely to be held in the East Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies on February 3 and February 4, were in the final stage.
Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of BJP
AAP Party takes a jibe at BJP's Vinod Tawde
Arvind Kejriwal does roadshow for Hari Nagar assembly seat.
10:47
भाजपा के 200 MPs, 70 मंत्री और 11 CM,
आप लोग प्रचार के लिए दिल्ली आ रहे हैं।
दिल्ली वालों ने पाँच साल में ख़ूब मेहनत से दिल्ली को संवारा है।उनकी मेहनत का अपमान मत करना
अतिथि देवोभव।आपके लिए दिल्ली दर्शन का आयोजन किया है।अक्षरधाम, लोटस टेम्पल आदि का आनंद लीजिएगा
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2020
Devendra Fadnavis, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Shanawaz Hussain to attend campaign meetings of BJP today.
Delhi CEO to hold press conference at 04:00 pm ahead of Delhi polls
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold four road shows today in Hari Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar ahead of Delhi polls
HM Amit Shah to address four rallies today ahead of Delhi Assembly elections 2020
Election Commission serves notice to Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his provocative sloganeering during campaign in Delhi. Asks him to reply by 12 noon on Jan 30
The Office of CEO Delhi will be submitting its reportto the Election Commission of Indiaon the suspected violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, star campaigner of the BJP for Delhi Elections 2020, during his interview to the ANI regarding Shaheen Bagh and his tweet regarding religious places.
Home Minister Amit Shah to hold four campaign meetings in Delhi on Wednesday. He will address meetings in Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Palam and BK Dutt Colony in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Electoral Office says Rs 7.53 crore seized since Jan 6.
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra-led delegation to meet the Election Commission at 5 pm.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend 3 campaign rallies in Delhi this evening.
BJP targeting autowallahs who painted I love Kejriwal on their autos: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the BJP is targeting auto-rickshaw drivers who have painted 'I love Kejriwal' on their autos by slapping heavy challans on them.
Tagging a media report according to which an autorickshaw driver was fined Rs 10,000 for painting 'I love Kejriwal' on his auto, Kejriwal urged the BJP to stop targeting the poor. (PTI)
Anti-CAA protesters will rape sisters, daughters: BJP MP on Shaheen Bagh
Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma has now made a controversial statement during the Assembly poll campaign claiming that lakhs of people are coming to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site of Shaheen Bagh and they could enter one's house to rape and murder their sisters and daughters.
Verma, the West Delhi MP who is the son of late Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, made this comment to news agencyANI, which tweeted a part of the video of its interaction with him.
Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from Returning Officer of Delhi's Rithala constituency over Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s speech at an election rally on Monday. Thakur had raised the slogan 'Desh ka Gaddaaron ko.. ' to which crowd chanted '.. Goli maaron saalon ko'.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to attend multiple campaign meetings in Delhi today.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. In Delhi polls, Amit Shah is saying Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh. People asking Shah, are you country's Home Minister or a bus conductor? tweets senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Stepping up attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dared theAAPchief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh so that the people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election. (PTI)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to attend two meetings.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend four campaign meetings in Delhi on Tuesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to attend two meetings.
Loan on scooter, spouse with no income, namesakes: Candidates provide colour to Delhi polls
A 25-year-old student with a loan to be repaid on a scooter, a housewife with a spouse who earns"nothing" as income, a singer available for programmes, vegetable and fruit sellers, priests and signboard painter are among over 650 people vying for aseat in Delhi Assembly when it goes to polls next month.
Rs 7.39 cr seized till Jan 26.
390 FIRs filed for violation of Model Code of Conduct. 280 FIRs filed under Arms Act, 305 arrested. 710 FIRs and 717 arrested under Excise Act. 4015 persons booked under CrPC, 84,366 persons under Delhi Police Act.
Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls Rs 7.39 cr seized till January 26,390 FIRs filed for violation of Model Code, 280 FIRs filed under the Arms Act, 305 arrested, 710 FIRs and 717 arrested under Excise Act, 4015 persons booked under CrPC, and 84,366 persons booked under the Delhi Police Act.
AAP National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will make an important announcement at 1:00 PM today, says AAP
Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi
Delhi polls: BJP’s potent mix of Ayodhya, Citizenship Act
Up against an upbeat Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP is relying on the over-month long Shaheen Bagh protests, the Modi government’s “decisive action” in Jammu and Kashmir and building a Ram temple in Ayodhya to see it through in the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.
Why is Kejriwal supporting those who want to break India? asks JP Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "supporting those who want to break India", as he raised the issue of AAP government not giving police the permission to prosecute ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a sedition case.
JP Nadda targets Kejriwal for not giving permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar
BJP president, JP Nadda said, "Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and other anti-India forces raised seditious slogans like ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ in JNU. They were threatening to violate India’s sovereignty. Law enforcement agencies moved in, investigated the matter and in January 2019, they were ready to file chargesheet. They sought Kejriwal’s permission to prosecute this tukde tukde gang but one year later, till yesterday, no permission was granted. Kejriwal must tell Delhi why is he supporting those who want to break India? Is it because acting against these anti-nationals will hurt his vote bank?
Delhi polls: BJP will install 60 smog towers after coming to power in Delhi, says BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Holding a "Twitter Chaupal" for the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said his party will install 60 smog towers after coming to power in the national capital following the February 8 polls.
Amit Shah to attend two campaign meetings
BJP president JP Nadda to attend three meetings in Delhi Cantt, Moti Nagar and Rajender Nagar. Home Minister Amit Shah to attend two campaign meetings in Rithala and Janakpuri.
Good morning readers, welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.
Don't you think this Tukde-tukde gang should be put in jail? asks Amit Shah
Congress were in power for 10 years. Terrorists used to enter the country, they entered India and insulted, killed our soldiers. No leaderever took any step: Amit Shah
I just an interview with Kejriwal, he said that BJP is worried only about Pakistan. 30% of people from Delhi are refugees from Pakistan after partition: Amit Shah
Within 10 days of the attack in Pulwama, Modi performed an air strike, entered Pakistan's house and took out terrorists: Amit Shah
Tomorrow is Republic Day, our tricolour will touch the skies in Kashmir tomorrow: Amit Shah
I'm asking the youth, here, the cyber warriors, didn't you have a wish to include Jammu and Kashmir in India? asks Amit Shah.
If Delhi has to function like a world class capital city, no one can do it other than PM Narendra Modi, says Amit Shah.
PM Modi has identified unauthorised colonies using satellite and legalised them: Amit Shah
They had promised free WiFi to entire Delhi. Do you get it? No, says Amit Shah
They had promised 15 lakh CCTV cameras. I was trying to find the cameras and couldn't see them anywhere. They had promised free WiFi to entire Delhi. Do you get it? No, says Amit Shah
The result of class X children in 2015 was 95.81 per cent. It declined to 71.58 per cent in 2019. Tell me, isthe education systemgood or bad?: Amit Shah
Kejriwal says Delhi will reform government schools, but 2.5 lakh children left government schools and moved to private schools: Amit Shah
PM Modi has brought in a health program in which 70 crore poor people can avail health services up to Rs 5 lakh: Amit Shah
They've not given clean water or air to Delhi: Amit Shah
AAP had promised to make Delhi pollution-free. Recently, in a TV interview, they said that it isn't their work. You have all seen the ads. Do you think it has reduced? Not one bit. They've not given clean water or air to Delhi: Amit Shah
Today, I have come to tell all of you how Kejriwal is misleading the people of Delhi. If I speak anything, he immediately tweets and today he takes namesof the people of Delhi lesser thanmy name: Amit Shah
The people of Delhi have chosen lotus flowers at 88 per cent booths: Amit Shah
In the 2019 elections, there were 13,750 booths in Delhi, out of which 12,068 have blossomed lotus flowers. The people of Delhi have chosen lotus flowers at 88 per cent booths: Amit Shah
Kejriwal said he would built 1000 schools. Kejriwal can you point out where these are? asks Amit Shah.
Kejriwal's AAP has lost all elections after 2015. Punjab, other states, MCD and Lok Sabha 2019: Amit Shah
Kejriwal's AAP has lost all elections after 2015. Punjab, other states, MCD and Lok Sabha 2019. The people of Delhi have made their decision for 2020 as well. The trend is set to continue. We won 88% of booths in the LS elections 2019: Amit Shah
They promised water better than RO in homes, pipelines were never made. In a survey of 21 cities, Delhi's water has been the worst: Amit Shah
Whether it is 2014, 2019, Manipur, UP, Tripura or Assam, the BJP has wondifficult elections. Narendra Modi ji wins the election in which our cyber warriors took command: Amit Shah
Entire media is supporting Arvind Kejriwal: Amit Shah
Your support, your will to contest, your ability to win and your will to show the Opposition the right place is key. I say this with the belief that in 2020, the BJP will form Govt in Delhi: Amit Shah
When you support BJP, you support to keep India safe, you support PM Modi's vision of a $5 trillion economy: Amit Shah
Your enthusiasm says that you were with Modi in 2014, 2019 and will be with PM Modi in 2020: Amit Shah
Don't make education part of 'dirty politics': Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah
AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Amit Shah on Saturday not to make education a part of "dirty politics" or make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools.
Kejriwal had said he would build 500 schools and 20 colleges. Not one has been made. He had promised 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras and WiFi in the entire Delhi. He has not stood up to his promises. His Govt has cheatedthe people of Delhi: JP Nadda
1,731 unauthorized colonies were authorised by Narendra Modiji in one stroke. Aam Aadmi Party was also placinghurdles in this work. Now our government is working on a slum-house plan: JP Nadda
This 13th-century practice was being practiced in India. It was an atrocity against our Muslim women: JP Nadda
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Syria, and other such Muslim countries do not practice Triple Talaq. This 13th-century practice was being practiced in India. It was an atrocity against our Muslim women. Thus, we removed it: Shri JP Nadda
In Jammu and Kashmir, Valmiki's son could only become a Safai Karamchari. Valmiki's son will be able to become judge, engineer and officer after 370 withdrawals: JP Nadda
Attendees at the meeting chant Jai Shriramafter JP Nadda says the Supreme Court gave a favourable verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and everybody has accepted it.
You gave Narendra Modiji a majority, he uprooted 370 in one stroke: JP Nadda
The Congress imposed Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir but kept it temporary. Even when the Congress got a majority, they did not remove Article 370. You gave Narendra Modiji a majority, he uprooted 370 in one stroke: JP Nadda
After Abrogation of Article 370, panchayats are getting their money directly from the government: JP Nadda
EC imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra: Poll panel officials. (PTI)
Sisodia challenges Shah to show one govt school in any BJP-ruled state comparable to Delhi schools
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia challenged Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to show one government school in any BJP-ruled state that is comparable to government schools of the national capital.
CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia will addres press conference today at 1 pm
Hello readers, welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.
BJP's Delhi Assembly candidate Kapil Mishra has run into trouble with the Election Commission on Friday directing Delhi Police to file an FIR for his controversial tweet likening Assembly polls to a “battle between India and Pakistan” and asking Twitter to take it down from the social media platform.
On request of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office and as directed by Election Commission of India, Twitter has deleted Posts of BJP leader Kapil Mishra. He, on 23 Jan, had tweeted '...On 8th Feb there will be contest between India&Pakistan on streets of Delhi.' (ANI)
Delhi Police lodges FIR against BJP's Kapil Mishra in connection with his controversial Ind vs Pak tweet: Delhi poll panel sources. (PTI)
Shah will also attend a BJP volunteers' meet
Home Minister Amit Shah to attend two campaign meetings in Delhi's Bawana and Badli on Saturday. He will also attend a BJP volunteers' meet.
JUST IN | EC asks Twitter to take down Kapil Mishra's controversial tweets. The tweets amounts to appealing to communal feelings, it says.
Didn't say anything wrong, says Kapil Mishra
"I received a notice from Election Commission last night, I'll give my reply today. I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Kapil Mishra, BJP on his Tweet.
JUTS IN | Returning Officers have issued notice to BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his tweet on India-Pakistan contest.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to hold three roadshows today, while Manish Sisodia to attend two campaign meetings.
09:39
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. BJP president JP Nadda to attend two campaign meetings and Home Minister Amit Shah to attend three in the national capital on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
Two years ago, when 'Tukde-tunde' slogans were raised against India in JNU and when PM Modi put those people behind the bars, Kejriwal and Rahul and company quickly reached there and stared talking about the freedom of expression: Shah
After winning one election, Delhi's people made Kejriwal lose every election: Shah
In the past five years, Kejriwal hasn't won a single election. First he lost in Varanasi, then in Haryana, then in Punjab, he lost the MCD elections and the lost all the seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
After winning one election, Delhi's people have made him lose every election, said Amit Shah.
If competition to make false promises is held in the country, then Kejriwal will definitely come first, Shah added
You (Kejriwal) became CM with help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal, says Amit Shah at a rally in Delhi
I've come to remind Kejriwal ji that you forgot the promises you made but neither the people of Delhi nor workers of BJP have forgotten...You became CM with help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal&when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here, said Home Minister Amit Shah.
Delhi elections 2020: Kejriwal's total assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, an increase of Rs 1.3 crore from 2015
The Arvind Kejriwal family added a Maruti car, 20 gramof gold and half a kilo silver in the past five years, as their assets grew by Rs 1.34 crore mainly riding on the rise in market prices of the land they own over the years.
Kejriwal set with roadshows
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows in Matiala and Kalkaji today. (ANI)
BJP to hold public rallies
Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah to hold two public rallies in Delhi today, according to ANI.
Good morning readers! Welcome back to our live blog of Delhi elections 2020.
Delhi polls: Cong appoints election-related committees
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.
Kirti Azad has been named as the head of the campaign committee, JP Agarwal chief of the publicity committee and Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee, a party statement said.
Party-wise list of star campaigners in Delhi polls
Congress will have 40 star campaigners, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Capt Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath, Ajay Maken, Shatrughnan Sinha, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The Star Campaigners for NCP, which is contesting sevenseats, include Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Shankersinh Vaghela and Nawab. NCP gives a list of 34 such leaders. BSP has named 40 Star Campaigners, including Mayawati, Satish Chandra Mishra, Akash Anand and Veer Singh among others.
The Akali Dal, which has decided not to contest Delhi Assembly polls two days ago, had given a list of 20 Star Campaigners to the Election Commission on January 14. Their list included Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur and Naresh Gujral among others.
The BJP's 40 Star campaigners include Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Dinesh Lal 'Nirahua', Gautam Gambhir, Hansraj Hans and Ravi Kishan.
08:02
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.Union Home Minister Amit Shah andBJP President JP Nadda held astrategic meeting over the upcoming election. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal filed his nominations after 6-hour long wait.Stay tuned for live updates.
Delhi MLAs -- former NSG Commando Surender Singh (Delhi Cantt) and Fateh Singh (Gokalpur), who were denied tickets by the AAP, joinNCP and will be fielded by the party in the upcoming Delhi Elections.
NCP announced that it would contest 7 seats in Delhi polls.
NCP set to contest 7 seats in Delhi elections
I am enjoying waiting wid them. They r all part of my family, tweets Kejriwal
You can stall him but you cannot stop him, says AAP as Kejriwal's wait for filing nomination continues. The AAP chief had reached the Returning Officer's office at 12.20 pm this afternoon.
They (the other candidates) r insisting unless their papers r complete and they file nomination, they won't allow CM to file nomination: AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted saying that around35 candidates were sitting at the RO office with CM Kejriwal, without proper nomination papers andwithout even 10 proposers.
'They r calling their proposers on phone to come. They r insisting unless their papers r complete and they file Nomination, they won't allow CM to file nomination,'AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted.
Waiting to file my nomination. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy, tweets Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
Pavan Varma writes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Amid the rumbling in JD(U) over alliance with BJP in Delhi, senior leader Pavan Verma writes to party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying he was deeply perplexed by this development. He says, "I fail to understand how the JD(U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal have refused to do so."
Verma cites personal conversations with Nitish Kumar, whom he claimed told him that BJP was leading India into a dangerous space.
BJP not to change its New Delhi candidate. Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju said they have decided that Sunil Yadav will remain BJP candidate against Arvind Kejriwal.
JUST IN | The BJP will field a fresh candidate against Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi assembly seat. Sources in the party confirmed that Sunil Yadav, the BJP candidate announced in the list will be replaced, reports ANI.
The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of five candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, fielding former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency. (PTI)
Former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat.
"On one side, it is BJP, Congress, JD(U), RJD, LJP. On other side, school, hospital water, electricity, free ride for women, public of Delhi. My aim is to eradicate corruption and take Delhi forward. Their only aim is to defeat me," Kejriwal tweets.
BJP releases second candidate list for Delhi polls
The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The list was announced after midnight following the announcement of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Congress fields first timer Romesh Sabharwal against Arvind Kejriwal
Congress has fielded first-timer, Romesh Sabharwal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi assembly seat in the upcoming elections.
A former student leader, Sabharwal has been associated with the National Students Union of India and the Youth Congress three decades back.
Sabharwal's candidature was announced late Monday night along with six nominees by Congress.
Today is the last day for nomination in Delhi Elections. CM Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination today.
08:05
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. The BJP has released the final list of its candidates and it has fielded Delhi Yuva Morcha chief Sunil Yadav in New Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal.
"I was supposed to file my nomination at 3 pm today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was told I'll have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at roadshow) and go? I'll go to file nomination tomorrow," Arvind Kejriwal said. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal's 'personal guarantees' for Delhi polls ahead of AAP manifesto
Ahead of AAP manifesto, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday issued a 10-point guarantee card for the February 8 assembly elections, promising free bus rides for women and students, a pollution-free national capital and round-the-clock piped drinking water.
Launching “Kejriwal's 10-point guarantee card', the chief minister declared that his promises were for the long term and took a dig at the BJP saying the saffron party's assurances came with an expiry date of March 31.
In 2013, AAP started its journey to clean politics with 'broom' for the first time from the steps of Valmiki Temple. Today once again, I seek the blessings of Lord Valmiki as I am going to file my nominations, Kejriwal tweets.
Delhi goes to polls on Feb 8, counting on Feb 11
Delhi will go to polls for a new Assembly on February 8 when voters will decide whether to give AAP another shot at power or provide the BJP, which is out of power in the national capital since 1998, a chance to be on the driver seat.
Congress, which had uninterrupted 15 years at power till 2013, may remain at a distant third, as it is perceived to have lost its momentum after relegating AAP to third in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May last year.
11:03
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. AAP president Arvind Kejriwal will file nominations today. He will hold a roadshow after visiting Valmiki temple in Connaught Place. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP does not announce second list of candidates at its press conference
BJP on Sunday does not announce its second list of candidates. Sources said another round of meeting will be held to discuss candidates. Four of the 13 pending seats are likely to go to Akali Dal. Speculation also over giving seats to JDU and LJP
BJP likely to announce candidate against Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi
Speculation rife that a Delhi MP may take on Kejriwal. A celebrity and youth wing leader also under consideration.
AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination on Monday after a road show
BJP likely to announce its second list of candidates for Delhi Assembly polls at 2 pm
BJP calls Kejriwal 'Palturam'
Delhi polls: Congress announces 1st list of candidates; includes 10 women, 4 Muslims
The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which included 10 women and a number of ministers of the Sheila Dikshit government. Of the 54 nominees, 33 are making their debut in the Asse...
Congress announces its first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.
Congress announces the first list of 54 candidates for DelhiElections 2020 Alka Lamba, Ashok Walia, Arvinder Lovely, Poonam Azad among the candidates. Congress has not announced a candidate against Kejriwal.
Cong launches theme song ahead of Delhi polls
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched the audio and video of its official song - 'Phir se Congress wali Delhi'.
Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about "prosperous Delhi" during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP announces first list of 57 candidates
The BJP on Friday announced candidates for 57 out of 70 seats for the Delhi Assembly elections, as it refused to field 27 leaders who contested in the polls five years ago.
This is a team of winners and looking to win the 2020 assembly elections. Remaining 13 candidates will be announced soon.
08:49
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The statewill go to Assembly polls on February 8, and the results will be announced on Feb 11. Stay tuned for live updates.
Ajeet Singh Kharkhari to contest from Najafgarh and RP Singh to contest from Rajinder Nagar
Kapil Mishra to contest from Model Town, Rekha Gupta to contest from Shalimar Bagh, Suman Kumar Gupta to contest from Chandni Chowk (ANI)
BJP fields Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta from Rohini
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari speaks at a conference releasing a first list of names of 57 candidates out of 70
Manish Sisodia takes out 'Padyatra' ahead of filing nominations
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases list of 15 candidates for candidates.
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has asked all the senior leaders of Delhi Congress including those, who contested Lok Sabha Polls, to contest Delhi Assembly Polls. (ANI)
Cong leader joins AAP
Congress leader andformer MLA Ram Singh Netaji joins AAP in presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls (PTI)
Meeting of Delhi BJP core group underway at BJP National President Amit Shah's residence to discuss poll candidates for upcoming Delhi assembly elections. (ANI)
Delhi polls: AAP, Cong's candidates' 1st list by Jan 14
The Delhi Assembly election is just a few weeks away and the main contenders -- the AAP, BJP, and Congress -- are busy vetting their prospective candidates and expected to start naming their candidates later this week.
Party President Amit Shah to chair meeting of BJP's core committee on Delhi Assembly elections to be held at party office, later today. (ANI)
Delhi Polls: Govt opens window for electoral bond sale
Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Centre on Thursday announced opening another window for selling electoral bonds from January 13.
This is the 13th phase of the sale of electoral bonds after the controversial mode of the donation was introduced in 2018. This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly election on February 8.
Five-time Congress MLA and former Deputy Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal joins Aam Aadmi Party. (PTI)
AAP tells Manoj Tiwari 'Tumse Na Ho Paayega'
The AAP has made light of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's claim that his party if elected to rule Delhi will give five times more benefits to people, telling him "Tumse Na Ho Paayega".
BJP made Delhi "garbage capital of India": Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of making Delhi the "garbage capital of India" and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.
Delhi government has been trying to work for the welfare of the people for the past 5 years, says Delhi CM.
AAP has fulfilled all its poll promises while the BJP has not been able to fulfill their promises, says Kejriwal.
Delhi Police is not responsible for voilence in state, they just follow orders from above, says Kejriwal.
In the last nine years, Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) 109 schools were closed, while the Delhi government opened 20,000 new classrooms in the last five years, says Kejriwal.