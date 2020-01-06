Election Commission press conference highlights: Delhi to go to polls on Feb 8, results on Feb 11

Delhi will go to Assembly polls on February 8, announces the Elections Commission of India. All the arrangments in place for MCC after the announcement of polling date, says CEC Sunil Arora. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly will expire on February 22, 2020. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Stay tuned for more updates.
Delhi goes to polls on Feb 8, counting on Feb 11
Delhi will go to polls for a new Assembly on February 8 when voters will decide whether to give AAP another shot at power or provide the BJP, which is out of power in the national capital since 1998, a chance to be on the driver seat.
Congress, which had uninterrupted 15 years at power till 2013, may remain at a distant third, as it is perceived to have lost its momentum after relegating AAP to third in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May last year.
People are working very hard in the field to make sure that the elections are fair, says Arora.
The Election Commission will do what it is required to do under the law, says Arora.
The Election Commission always tries to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, says Arora.
Utmost care has been taken that dates don't clash with Fridays, with regardsJummaprayers and Sundays, or any other holidays, says Sunil Arora.
Delhi will go to Assembly polls on February 8, and the results will be announced on Feb 11.
Key dates of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020:
Notification: Jan 14
Last day of nomination: Jan 21
Scrutiny of nominations: Jan 22
Last date of withdrawal: Jan 24
Date of poll: Feb 8
Counting of votes: Feb 11
Model Code of Conduct will be applicable to Delhi with immediate effect and it will be strictly followed, says Sunil Arora.
All the arrangments in place for MCC after announcement of polling date, says CEC Sunil Arora.
The government had amended the law to provide senior citizens and others who work in different states to vote via postal ballots, says CEC.
CVigil has turned out to be a boon in informing malpractices. Its advantage was seen recently in Jharkhand also, says CEC.
The Commission also held meetings with Delhi Police Commissioner and Home Secretary, says Arora.
Electoral Voter Preparedness (EVP) programmeis being carried out in Delhi since September 2019. There are over 1.4 lakh voters in over 13,000 polling stations in Delhi. Data is more accurate because of door to door sampling, says Arora.
Over 90,000 personnel will be deployed for the election says, CEC Sunil Arora.
ECI announces Delhi Assembly elections 2020
AAP govt deceiving people: HM Amit Shah
BJP President Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government of not doing anything in its tenure other than deceiving people by publishing advertisements.
Election Commission of India to announce schedule of Delhi Elections at 3.30 pm today
Anti-CAA protests: BJP's new arsenal for Delhi polls
Indicating that the BJP is going to make Citizenship Amendment Act a key poll plank in Delhi polls, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday put the blame squarely on Congress and AAP for the violence that happened on CAA in Delhi.
BJP's CM candidate for Delhi polls undecided: Javadekar
Nothing has been decided yet about BJP's chief ministerial candidate in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly election and an announcement will be made whenever the decision is made, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.
Delhi polls: Cong appoints election-related committees
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.
Will give tickets democratically for Delhi polls: BJP
The Delhi BJP has adopted a "fully democratic" process of ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls, allowing all eligible party leaders and workers to apply, its chief Manoj Tiwari said.
He, however, made clear that winnability will be the prime criterion in ticket distribution.
AAP's 4 LS candidates likely to contest Delhi polls
The Aam Aadmi Party's four Lok Sabha candidates, including party spokesperson Atishi, are likely to contest the Delhi Assembly elections, according to sources.
While the party is expected to repeat most of its 2015 candidates who are sitting MLAs, four candidates who contested in the Lok Sabha elections this year are likely to be fielded in the polls due early next year, they said.
Prashant Kishor, Kejriwal team up for Delhi polls
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is credited with pioneering a number of winning election campaigns, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, has now decided to work for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the crucial 2020 Assembly polls in Delhi.
