Election Commission press conference highlights: Delhi to go to polls on Feb 8, results on Feb 11

Delhi will go to Assembly polls on February 8, announces the Elections Commission of India. All the arrangments in place for MCC after the announcement of polling date, says CEC Sunil Arora. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly will expire on February 22, 2020. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Stay tuned for more updates.