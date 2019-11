As the Karnataka Bypolls 2019 is due next month, the Congress-JD(S) expressed displeasure on the Supreme Court's verdict on the disqualified MLAs. Even as the BJP state leadership remained tight-lipped about the candidature of Congress-JD(S) rebels in the bypolls, the disqualified legislators are all set to join the saffron party on Thursday. Though an official announcement is awaited, the BJP top brass has assured party tickets to the 15 disqualified MLAs. Stay tuned for more updates