Parliament LIVE: Six detention centres in Assam holding 998 foreigners says Jairam Ramesh

On the tenth day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is to be taken up for discussion in the Lower House. Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'problems of farmers of Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall', BJP MP Shiv Pratap Shukla has given over 'arbitrary increase in fee by private schools' and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand to stop Atrocities against SCs and STs'. Meanwhile, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Abdul Khalek in Lok Sabha have given Adjournment Motion Notice on the issue of "Encroachment by China along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh". Stay tuned to DH for live updates.