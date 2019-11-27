Parliament LIVE: SPG Bill will restore law to its original intent, says Amit Shah

Today, in the Parliament House, Amit Shah is expected to move a motion to withdraw a Bill further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill as passed by Rajya Sabha earlier in November. The Chit Funds Amendment Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this month, will also be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, which focuses on amending the Income-tax act, 1961, and Finance (No.2) Act, 2019 to give relief in corporate tax, will be brought up by the finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Lok Sabha. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2019, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019 are also expected to be discussed in the Lower House. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.