Non-crushables are here to rule...

Looking for low maintenance stylish wear? Non-crushables have arrived to sass and spruce up your wardrobe this season. Of course, creases can look sexy and spiffy if worn right. For those perennially experiencing a time crunch, non-crushables are rocking the fashion circuit in a multitude of silhouettes.

Chic on the go

“Creases in your clothes in the evening wear closet don’t really look cool. This is where crinkles come in. You can wear clothes in these fabrics for even 8 to 10 hours and still looks sharp and fresh,” says fashion designer Pria Kataaria Puri. “Non crushables are your best travel companions and look fabulous at both work outings and as lounge wear.” The advantage being that these fabrics are lightweight, look spiffy on all body types and make you own your curves. “The vertical lines make you look slimmer, taller and sharper in crinkle fabrics, whether you are an XS or a XXXL,” she adds







Crinkle fabrics are of many kinds, including fabrics either woven or gathered into pleats. “There are variations in plisse, crinkle crepe or seersucker,” elaborates fashion designer Dilshad Hansotia of Get Natty. “It is the versatility of crinkle fabrics that makes them a great choice for all body types. Crinkle fabrics give way easier since they have a generous stretch to them. Owing to the way they are treated, they also do not lose their shape and look stylish whenever you slip them on.”

Pick the cut

Trendy cuts in loose pants, shirts, off-shoulder dresses make a splash this season in a riot of blues, lilacs and steely greys. “Neon greens and yellows, bright pops in reds, oranges, nudes and the vintage off whites are a rage. For evening wear, try burgundy and maroons,” says Pria.

Maximise on the hug of the low fuss fabric when you wear it. It makes sense to pick relaxed cuts. “Go for kaftan-inspired styles and loose drapes,” suggests Pria. “Go for kaftans, blouses, jackets, jumpsuits, shirts, kimonos... and do not look for very fitted cuts or bring in darts,” she advises.

Solid colours and curious prints abound in the crease circuit but make your choice skilfully depending upon your physical build. “For apple-shaped bodies, try visually elongating your upper body with crinkle tops or dresses with a plunging neckline. Try metallic shades for a more modern look,” recommends Dilshad. “If you are a pear, show off your waist in a dress cinched at the waist. Wear a belt in a complementary colour to play off the dress. On hourglass figures, the ‘plisse’ fabric brings in narrower pleats specially pressed to maintain their shape. This fabric in darker colours will accentuate your curves best and make you look lithe. Modern simplicity, retro prints, and sweet and feminine accents with layers and lace in pastels work beautifully in general in crinkled fabrics.”

Get ready to make way for the delicious creases in crunchy fabrics and create ripples. The cool fashion inclusion brings in the right dose of style with comfort for each one of us, finally. Rejoice.

Note: Be prudent and follow care instructions on the label of the garment for proper maintenance.