Street style trends to watch out for

A decade has passed, and how? From innovations to becoming more of a global community, we have all progressed. Just like different parts of our lives carry forward, fashion too spills from days to months, decades to generations. Street style has emerged like never before. From witnessing major historic fashion creations and recreations, the cult of street style has always had its own unwavering personality.







Let’s dive into the street style trends of Spring 2020 that has spilled over and down on the streets from the last few years, too.

Go the athleisure way

One of the most momentous street trends that carries forward its own definition of style and glory has to be athleisure. Made extremely popular amidst the millennials and the digital world, this is here to stay. Over-sized and loose flare fits could also be an important element in this look.

Jazz it up with prints

Funky prints are so big this spring. From statement prints, to floral motifs and quirky bold designs, everyone’s flaunting them, and why not? From reverberating with the mood of the weather to being in sync with the trends, prints are getting bolder, everywhere.

Bermuda-style pants with oversized shirt

Another street style hitting the roads are the bermuda shorts, loose silhouette vest with blazers. Fresh off the ramp last season and already making its way down the street, this style is a classic casual meets work infiltration in the most millennial vibe.

Monochromatic style spirit

An oldie but a goodie! This is one trend that can never go out of focus and has transcended its way into the new decade. Think monochromatic suits, tailored suits and blazers this spring for your #streetwearstyle.







Go bold

Black is not the only shade you want to opt for, go experiment with different fun colours, whether it is according to the season or your mood.

Don’t stop yourself from taking a risk. Revolutionise your day or evening attire and stand out with your clear bold choices.

Vests & cross body bags

This is best way to accessorise all your styles this Spring. Since we live in times when it is okay for men to flaunt their satchels, the vest and cross body bag combo is as effortless as Joey (from the sitcom Friends) making a statement with his man-purse. Wear it with layered styling but do keep one of your styling proportions, mostly legs, a bit on the single layer side, so as not to look completely outlandish.

(The author is founder, XYXX)