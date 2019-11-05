Upgrade your shoe-drobe

Long gone are the days when men shy away from talking about their shoe collection. Even though most men don’t go through the pain of wearing heels, that doesn’t mean their footwear is all sunshine and rainbows.

So, it’s time to have a look at five shoes to add to your collection which will be more budget-friendly and the ones that don’t cost a metric ton of money:

The zipper to your penny — Loafers

Navy suede penny loafers are a good option to start with if you’re thinking about adding loafers to your footwear arsenal. Navy being a neutral colour will give you almost limitless styling options across the wardrobe. They go great with cuffed jeans and chinos and don’t look half-bad with a nice pair of shorts either. Once you are out the door, though, these will look normal, walk normal, and keep you comfy all day.

Definition of a smart shoe — Oxfords

When it comes to men’s shoes, Oxfords are a must-have style. It’s one of fashion’s few no-brainers- they’re the reliable leather lace-ups you turn to whenever you need to look smart. Nothing else comes close. Today, Oxford shoes are available in a number of iterations, but each one is elegant, formal and proper — the shoe of choice for everyone from suited young professionals to gentleman spies.

A no-fail alternative to a

sandal — Espadrilles

Sandals aren’t your only option when it comes to summer- and beach-friendly footwear. You can also look back for an espadrille. They will look equally appropriate whether you’re hanging out by the pool or headed to the bar for some summertime cocktails on the patio.

Back to contemporary

staples — Brogues

Your collection is truly incomplete without this pair. Not only are they smart and fashionable, but they can also add interest and excitement to any outfit thanks to their unique perforations. So, when it’s time to revamp your shoe collection, why not select some brogues?

Stepping into the comfort zone — Sneakers

Your shoe collection is incomplete until you have something that yells out ‘sporty’. The best time to wear sneakers is… all the time. Whether you’re going back to school, heading to work or just in it to win it, sneakers will always help put your best foot forward. They are casual but elegant so you could wear these on a yacht or to mow the lawn. And they are priced so you can have them in several colours. Bonus points for affordability.

Recent polls have shown that, on an average, men own about 12 pairs of shoes. That’s not to say you need to spend a fortune on your steppers, but it will just take a bit of careful consideration and a moderate investment. It will not only set the tone for impressions you want to make but will also up your style quotient.

(The author is CEO, Escaro Royale)