Are you seeing, feeling the blues?

Not very long ago when people started shielding their skin from exposure to Ultra-Violet (UV) rays emitted by the sun, the fear of getting tanned and being damaged by UV rays transformed the contours of conversation in the skincare industry. People started vouching for products with anti-UV rays such as sunscreens and face masks before stepping out in the sun. And that is largely the origin of the story behind all the anti-UVA and anti UVB skincare products.

Over time, our skincare regime has also evolved. Covering up the skin from harmful UV rays doesn’t seem enough for the skincare regime. Evolving studies show that a new aggressor is damaging our skin — blue light.

Blue light is emitted not only from the sun but majorly from the screen of our digital devices — phones, laptops, TV which have become an integral part of our lives and we are all the time exposed to these harmful blue light rays.

Start with an inside-outside approach. A minor tweak in your skincare will help reduce the effect. Sunscreen is for 24x7, that’s the new mantra. Apply sunscreen not only when you are stepping out but also when you are indoors. One must include a sunscreen which will not only protect your skin from sun but will also act as a shield against various forms of blue light. Anti-bacterial and anti-oxidation properties of aloe vera and Kaolin Clay act as a first line of defense to protect our skin against blue light.

Apply blue light filters to your digital devices to reduce the effect.

We must keep a watchful eye on the ingredients list while buying skin care products. Also, never forget to opt for sunscreens with blue light protection factor in them. Such sunscreens can be the best antidote to this dilemma.

(The author is CEO & founder, Organic Harvest)