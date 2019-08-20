Danger of dengue waiting to bite

The onset of monsoon has brought with it an increase in the number of dengue cases. A mosquito-borne disease, dengue spreads by the bite of infected Aedes mosquito. According to the WHO, there are 190 million cases of dengue reported worldwide, out of which 96 million cases require treatment. In India, there is a 25% increase each year, mainly attributed to ineffective preventive steps to check mosquito breeding.

Dengue results in high fever, rashes, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, muscle pain and joint pain. Nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite are also common. A rash usually appears three to four days after signs of fever. Patients sometimes get a transient flushing pink colour on their face with the glands in the neck and groin swelling up.

Dengue illness can last up to 10 days, but complete recovery can take as long as a month. It is treated symptomatically. The principle aim is to control the fluctuating temperature, maintain hydration and provide relief from joint pain.

Some people are more susceptible to dengue than others:

They live in high-risk zones that are dingy and unclean with stagnant water that encourages mosquito breeding.

They have low immunity.

Their platelet count is low.

If dengue fever progresses to dengue shock syndrome, look out for these:

Severe pain in the abdomen.

Myalgia.

Accumulation of fluid in the liver.

Nausea.

(Courtesy: Fortis Healthcare)