Skin-deep secrets

We are into lockdown 4.0 and still have uncertain times ahead of us. As much as this lockdown has given us an unprecedented break from our busy routine, it has also brought with itself a fair share of stress, anxiety and a fear of the unknown for the future. Since most of us are at home, a little extra self-care will go a long way in not only giving the right attention to ourselves but also make us feel a lot better.

Skincare routine

The three basic steps of skincare remain the same. Prolonged usage of masks can cause bruising, pigmentation, pressure-related changes on the skin or contact dermatitis due to the material of the mask for which you may need to meet your dermatologist.

Cleansing, moisturising and sunscreens are a man’s best friend when it comes to pampering the skin. The choice of cleansers/face washes/soaps depends on the skin type. Those of you with dry or sensitive skin type should prefer a cleansing lotion that is non-foaming over a foaming face wash since they are milder and do not aggravate dryness. For those with oily skin, a gentle foaming face wash or a moisturising soap twice daily would do the job. The choice of moisturisers again is tough with so many products available in the market.

Remember to keep the ingredients of moisturisers to as less in numbers as possible, as fragrance-free as possible, and preferably a pH balanced formulation. Sunscreens are a must even when you stay at home.

Care for hands

Hand washing and repeated use of hand sanitisers causes dryness, burning sensation, peeling of skin and development of dry patches.

Use moisturising soaps for hand wash and gel-based sanitisers. Repeated use of coconut oil on the hand helps prevent dryness and flaking of skin.

Dr Samipa S Mukherjee

(The author is consultant, dermatologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru)