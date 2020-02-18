Sunglasses are important. Here’s why...

When it’s sunny, you don’t step out without sunscreen or a big hat, as the damaging effects of UV rays can be severe. Just as you care for the skin, why not for your eyes?

This is why we need sunglasses; their UV coating and tinted lenses protect the thin skin around our eyes from UV radiation.

When looking for the perfect pair of shades, you need to consider how well they will protect your eyes as well. You might not enjoy all the protective technologies with cheap sunglasses—the quality of lens material and UV shields might not be up to par, giving you headaches and distorted vision.

Of the many problems caused by UV radiation, a major one is Photokeratitis—a really painful condition which feels very similar to a sunburn, only in your eyes.

Long-term exposure to UV rays can also make you susceptible to diseases like macular degeneration (damage to the central part of the retina called the macula, where there is a loss of vision) or cataracts (a cloudy formation that slowly covers the lens in the eye, eventually interfering with vision and leading to blurry vision, light sensitivity and trouble seeing in the dark). Sunglasses are an effective protective barrier against them.

On a cloudy or a wintry day, since you wouldn’t feel the sun’s glare, you might decide to leave sunglasses at home.

However, UV rays are able to penetrate the cloud cover and their amount in the atmosphere remains the same during the colder months. So you could be doing more damage to your eyes. On these days, put on a pair with light-coloured lenses which will block harmful radiations from reaching your eyes while giving you clear vision and making you look stylish.

Sunglasses can come to your rescue during everyday activities too. At some point you’ve felt momentarily blinded by the sun while driving or on a holiday at the beach when the sun is reflecting off the water and straight into your eyes.

Not only does the glare hurt but it can also be dangerous for your eyes, especially during outdoor activities and sports. All that squinting to see through the glare can cause eye strain that could further lead to headaches and migraines. Since the skin around the eyes is delicate, overtime, squinting can give you premature lines and wrinkles.

Those of you who wear eyeglasses might find it cumbersome to juggle between two different pairs and thus may not invest in sunglasses. Prescription sunglasses come to your rescue in these situations.

Whether you play sports professionally or for fun, if you’re out in the sun, you should protect your eyes. This is especially true for children.

Invest in a pair of trendy sunglasses with UV protected lenses for your little ones.

The next time you’re out shopping for sunglasses, remember to look for a high-quality pair with all the coatings and tints needed for your lifestyle. You will avoid a variety of eye problems and still look fashionable while doing so.

