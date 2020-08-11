Superfit with superfoods

The nationwide lockdown continues to be a period of restricted activity with most of us being cooped up in the comfort of our homes, trying to adjust to the ‘new normal’. This period has been a stressful time for most of us leading to a common problem of weight gain, one of the reasons being excess sedentary time without much movement. Another reason is stress eating or binge eating, and stress is also linked to weight gain or inflammation in the body.

Most of us who were used to an active lifestyle, have found ourselves sitting at home all day with blurred working hours, while some others have found a way to keep up their exercise routine through online training videos. The trend of indoor workouts began on social media that was later followed by people as a way of adjusting to these new phenomena — not only to keep fit but also to engage in an activity to kill time.

However, for a holistic approach to weight management, simply working out is not enough, it needs to be complemented with a balanced, wholesome diet, regular meals, adequate sleep and hydration. You can also include these five superfoods in your diet which can help you manage your weight as you workout indoors:

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a rich source of fibre and omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants that help improve cardiac health. Consuming chia seeds increases blood levels of the essential omega-3 fat ALA, aids in weight loss, reduces triglycerides and post-meal blood glucose levels. It is recommended to have about 25g of chia seeds per day, you may add it to your morning cereal bowl, sprinkle it on your smoothies or yoghurt or simply have it with water.

Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil is a superfood that is known for several health benefits such as weight management, in improving immunity and boosting energy. It is an oil source containing a high concentration of Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) which have shown beneficial effects in managing weight. Consumption of two teaspoons (10 ml) of VCNO every day is considered good for overall health. It can be used in cooking, baking, sautéing and even direct consumption.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is made with the mix of apples, yeast and sugar which is fermented to convert into alcohol. Specific strains of bacteria then convert the alcohol into acetic acid. A low-calorie solution of the same contains potassium and amino acids that promote health. ACV contains the antioxidant chlorogenic acid which has shown to lower visceral fat. Consumption of ACV leaves you feeling fuller, preventing you from overeating, suppresses cravings and is also useful in preventing metabolic syndrome by reducing obesity. Studies have shown that ACV also

helps improve blood glucose and blood cholesterol level. It also helps to cure acidity. Recommended intake: 1-2 tablespoons (15-30 ml) per day preferably 10-15 minutes before meals.

Psyllium

Psyllium husk is rich in soluble fibre, the type of fibre known as mucilage. It increases the feeling of fullness and reduces hunger cravings thereby helping in weight reduction. Psyllium is also a bulk-forming laxative that contains about 10-30% mucilage used to relieve constipation and improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Recommended dose is 10g of psyllium /day.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an ancient spice that complements a variety of recipes and has myriad health benefits including that of weight management. A good source of antioxidants, it helps regulate blood sugars, reduce visceral fat, offers heart-protective benefits by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Cinnamon is a superfood found in every Indian kitchen that can be consumed by sprinkling it on your smoothies or added to a cup of green tea or cut fruits. Recommended intake: ½ - 1 tsp of freshly pounded cinnamon powder per day for effective weight management.

(The author is a nutritionist)