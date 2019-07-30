The power of healing touch

From 11-year-olds to 90-year-olds, Paul Emery has helped countless clients, including top CEOs, rockstars, supermodels and royalty to enhance their “emotional and physical well-being by creating positive chemical changes in the brain through science-based touch therapy.

“Pre-teens can sometimes be challenging as they can’t sit still for long and their mind tends to wander off topic,” confides the UK-born therapist, who was recently in India on a professional visit to the Atmantan Wellness Centre near Pune.

Diagnosed with severe social phobia and anxiety at the age of 14, Paul has always been fascinated with the workings of the mind.

Over the last 28 years, he has worked extensively on techniques such as Thought Field Therapy (TFT), Havening Techniques, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), Energy Medicine, Hypnosis and Kinetic Shift, to find solutions to mental illnesses. His signature treatment, quantum emotional and physical release (QEPR), helps deal with anxiety, stress, worry, fear, grief, anger... any suffering that holds one back, or prevents one from living life peacefully and to the fullest.

Do you see cultural differences in attitudes towards mental health?

Do you see cultural differences in attitudes towards mental health?

In most countries, there is still unnecessary stigma. It’s very disturbing to see people with mental health issues treated as outcasts and even abandoned by family and friends.

They are either left to suffer alone, hidden away at home, or worse still, locked up in institutions, where they may be chained up and sedated, often in poor and unhygienic living conditions.

One main exception I think is the USA, where it is more acceptable to acknowledge and deal with mental health issues. They seem quite willing to seek professional help. I’m not sure how stigmatised mental health issues are in India, but thankfully there is a strong ancient culture of meditation, yoga and Ayurvedic practices, which could prevent or help anyone with mental health issues.

Are quick solutions effective?

The general public has been conditioned to believe that change has to be difficult. That it’s a long, slow, and drawn out — even painful — process. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Over the past 30 years or so, there have been massive advancements in psychology and pain relief.

Quick, effective and permanent solutions are now possible. From my experience, I can say that in 85 per cent cases, my remedies are more simple and effective than people can possibly imagine. One or two sessions are often enough to overcome a particular issue.

What does your typical therapy session entail?

A typical 60-minute therapy session entails me getting a brief outline from the client of the emotional or physical problems they want resolved.

Once I understand that, I know what techniques to apply. I calibrate their current level of emotional or physical distress so that during the treatment I can frequently

refer back to them, and ascertain that level again as we work on getting down the distress.

How does it work over Skype?

Even though it’s predominately a touch-based therapy, I don’t actually need to touch the client to help them. Through live online video I demonstrate and guide the client on how to successfully apply the healing touch to themselves as we work at resolving the problem. Having lived with social phobia and anxiety for almost 35 years, I understand other people’s sufferings and what they are going through. I have learnt that one can overcome anything, when they are hopeful, they persist long enough and find the therapy that works for them.

How important is physical activity for mental health?

Physical activity is more important these days because many people eat and sleep poorly. Also, we have become so sedentary in this technological age. Based on Shiatsu, Energy Medicine and Meridian Therapies, ‘Emer-gizes’ is an easy-to-perform exercise routine that I created about 10 years ago to help people increase and balance their flow of energy, enhance well-being, boost immunity, reduce aches, and improve mental health.

What’s the secret to a happy, healthy, fulfilling life?

Be more proactive with your life and cultivate and maintain a positive state — your body and mind will thank you! It will help you live a longer, healthier, happier, more fulfilling life.