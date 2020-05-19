Crystallise positivity

Coronavirus has been playing on everyone’s psyche what with there being innumerable doubts about how the world will bounce back after having to face a pandemic that’s threatening our health and causing a severe shortage of resources apart from the financial losses. This, in turn, has been contributing to widespread psychological and emotional distress.

Having been forced to work from home, the chaos of the pandemic has been wreaking havoc on workflow and productivity as well. Staying positive and optimistic while working from home during the time of pandemic can be heavily challenging. It’s also critical to the mental well-being and immune system, as people with mental upheavals are susceptible to catching an infection.

A sense of wellness has to permeate into our workstation considering the kind of stress and pressure we are going through during the time of the pandemic. It should be more like a protective zone, which will increase our chances of work. Here are five tips for improving and enhancing one’s positive outlook while working from home.

A positive workstation

There should be a separate workstation so that one can concentrate while working from home. It would be great if the work desk is stationed somewhere near a window or a balcony door so that one can welcome sunlight, fresh air and get a view of plants and birds during the day. Try to have an ergonomic setting of your table and chair so that you keep your posture right while working the whole day. Keeping one or two indoor plants near your work desk will help to make it interesting.

De-clutter

Avoid piling up files and unnecessary stationery in your workstation. All the finished or unfinished products at work must be kept away from your workstation, as this ensures a clutter-free workspace. Clutter is responsible for the confusion and problems all around and it leads to distraction. A clean desk reflects power which enhances positivity and creates a tranquil workspace that will get your mind to focus and increase productivity. It is important to de-clutter your work desk once in a few days because physical clutter translates to mental clutter. With a cluttered desk, it might get overwhelming for you to work productively, given that you are already working from home where there are other distractions too.

Gratitude notes

It is a great morning practice to write at least five things you are grateful for. It helps to shift the focus from negative to positive, from scarcity to abundance. One can write the gratitude statements on post-it notes and put them on the work desk every day. This will raise the vibrations of your work desk and help you stay grounded and positive. Whenever you take work breaks, it is a good idea to read the affirmations and gratitude statements. This will instantly refresh your mind after a tiring meeting or presentation.

Crystals for positivity

Selenite is a great crystal to spread light and positivity around. Black tourmaline absorbs negativity and is great to shield you from the negativity that can creep in during these lockdown times. Shungite is a great crystal to reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation around you. Clear quartz is great for energising you after a tiring meeting. Just hold it in your left hand with eyes closed for five minutes and visualise the beautiful energy entering your body and soul. You can combine this exercise by holding black tourmaline in your right hand and visualise all the tiredness and unwanted energy draining into the black tourmaline.

Tiger eye is very effective in eliminating the scattered brain as it allows us to make confident decisions. Green Aventurine neutralises stress and anxiety from work, allowing us to keep calm.

Meditate & stay hydrated

It is important to take short breaks to maintain productivity at work. Being summer, it is a good idea to get up for a water break once in 30 minutes at least. Even if you keep a water bottle alongside you, walking to the kitchen for water will help your body get some much-needed movement.

Few iterations of square breathing once in two hours is a great way to boost your mind and body. Square breathing is basically the sequence of inhalation — holding breath — exhalation — holding breath — all for equal time spans. So you can count mentally 1 to 4 in inhalation, then again counting 1 to 4 as you hold your breath, and so on and so forth.

Dress up

Dress up like you would do while going to the office so as to feel good in general. Go out on your terrace/balcony once or twice a day to get some fresh air. Say yes to distractions rather than getting irritated by them, because you cannot avoid them while working from home.

