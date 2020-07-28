Refurbish & redesign

Researchers have been working for a long time on eco-friendly products in every area to reduce the effect on the environment. The year 2020 has made us all realise how our actions have become destructive for our own good. It now remains our duty to save this planet for our generations to come.

Architecture often employs strategies to make the outer shell of the building sustainable. But it is equally essential to apply an energy efficiency approach to reduce the environmental impact on the interiors of the building. Today, people have become aware of environmentally responsive buildings and seek ways to incorporate these principles. One must have an idea about eco-friendly and clean green products for better health in order to achieve efficiency. Sustainability in interiors can be achieved by selecting a sustainable design theme, using efficient lights to save electricity, maximise the use of recycled materials, eco-friendly paints and wall materials, etc. Here are a few tips which are simple and easy to apply:

Do not rush to throw everything!

Sometimes refreshing our home is as simple as applying a creative approach to the existing furniture. Instead of discarding our old furniture, one can use it with a new application. Reupholstering furniture with new fabric or re-staining it can be a good idea for that refreshing look and also to transform the space. In order to save natural resources, some furniture can be picked from an antique or vintage shop or can be made from reclaimed or recycled materials. Furniture and decorative items can be repurposed, refinished, or otherwise refurbished to give them a new life.

The right lighting and technology can make all the difference in space. Interiors can be designed for energy-efficient lighting by maximising the use of daylight and minimising artificial light. Curtains and blinds can also be used smartly. Thick curtains can be used in areas that receive more sunlight and sheers, or thin curtains can be used in spaces that receive less light. If an area is not naturally well-lit, use LEDs, halogens, and compact fluorescent lights.

Low emissions

Look for products with low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and other air pollutants. Paint plays an important part in the interior. Not many people know that these paints are hazardous to health. They contain volatile organic compounds (VOC), chemicals that easily evaporate at room temperature. They can be found in many common household products including paints, adhesives, household cleaning products, air fresheners, even furniture, and carpets. Therefore, select a colour without volatile organic compounds. Use non-toxic and non- polluting products.

Roll it out

Carpets made from artificial fibres also contain VOCs. Products such as candles and diffusers, that aren’t 100% natural also contain VOC. Ensure you’re only using wool, cotton, or silk rugs, and scents that are based on the essential — not artificial — oils. Pick materials that have a lower environmental impact. Flooring should be made of stone or wood. Instead of vinyl flooring, for example, use wood, cement, cork, or limestone tiles. Vinyl or PVC is made of toxic plastic. Organic wallpapers are made up of recyclable materials, natural inks, etc., and waste materials too.

Organic materials like wood, wool, natural (locally available stone) seem to be a good choice but remember that these resources must be used responsibly. These are some small steps towards sustainability, but the field is wide, and a lot can be done.

(The author is an interior designer & architect)