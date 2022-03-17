Global music fest from April 2

Sree Ramaseva Mandali Ramanavami Celebrations Trust will host the ‘84th Sree Ramanavami Global Music Festival 2022’ from next weekend.

The event starts with a curtain-raiser concert by Sid Sriram, Trivandrum Sampath, Neyveli Narayan and Guruprasad on March 27. Following the curtain-raiser, there will be continuous musical performances every day from April 2 to May 2, at Special Pandal, Old Fort High School Grounds, K R Road, making it one of the largest Indian classical music festivals in the country.

Established in 1939, Sree Ramaseva Mandali has been conducting the Ramanavami celebrations annually. This year, the celebrations will be done in a hybrid format and entry to the offline event will be permitted only to those who have completed two doses of vaccination.

“Even last year we had to keep parts of the event online. After two years of online events, the music festival this year will finally be mostly offline. The team is excited about offline celebrations and we will be taking all the precautions to ensure safety in light of the pandemic,” says S N Varadaraj, general secretary and managing trustee. For those who prefer remote viewing, the month-long music festival will be streamed lived on Shaale, an online platform for artists.

The event will have music maestros from all over the country, including P Unnikrishnan, Praveen Gokhindi, Trichur Brothers, Abhishek Raghuram and Mahati.

“One of the highlights of the event will be a performance by a 75-musician ensemble led by Mysore Manjunath on April 10, to mark 75 years on Indian Independence,” he tells

Metrolife. Various artistes will be felicitated with awards on the weekends.

Tickets for the offline music festival (daily or entirely) are available on ramanavamitickets.com. For online viewing, get tickets on shaale.com/watch/ramanavami2022