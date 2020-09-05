Are crematoriums clean?

The crematoriums in the city have been maintained abysmally, say many who have had to use the facilities in the recent past. “Muck and mud cover the floors of the facility, garbage is strewn about, and materials used for rituals around cremation lay scattered. Apart from the glaring lack of hygiene, the quality and quantity of the stuff are undesirable,” says Rajesh (name changed).

When his mother passed away last week, the horrid conditions of the crematorium he chose to complete the last rites left a bitter taste in his mouth. “I contacted them on the phone, and they sounded sincere. I was impressed, but the ground reality was completely different,” he says.

From lack of facilities to take a bath before the ceremony, to unavailability of clean water to perform the pooja, the experience was heart wrenching from Rajesh. “In Hindu religion, this is a sacred moment, when we show respect to the departed soul. Apart from the fact that it is supposed to be a divine experience, it is a memory that will last forever,” he says.

Upset by the experience, he decided to pen a letter to the Prime Minister, hoping to draw attention to the plight of the crematoriums in the city. “This is not the case in one facility, but every single one of them. This is the fourth time I have had such an experience,” he says.

Dr Shivaram KV, eye surgeon based in Dharwad says that he went through something similar thrice in the city. The lack of sensitivity of the staff, he says, is one of the major drawbacks he has witnessed. “Most people who visit crematoriums are for the first time, and they would be grieving, Some care and politeness from those working there would go a long way.” he says.

In the letter to the PM, Rajesh listed a few suggestions which included handing over each facility to a group of volunteers or organisation who can oversee its maintenance. Apart from cleanliness, he asks that the crematoriums be provided with seating arrangements and a well-groomed garden, which can help make the experience of bidding farewell to their loved one more bearable. Shelter against rain, friendly reception, clean bathing place, and floors, clean water, and changing rooms are some of the other additions he recommends. “We speak so high of Hinduism and its rituals, but where is it where it matters?” he asks.

Shivaram, however, says that the responsibility cannot be left to the government alone and the public needs to step up. In his hometown, the public has taken on the job of maintaining the local crematorium. The facility has been divided into two parts — a park, where people can meet and enjoy nature and the cremation space.

Claims are false, say BBMP

The BBMP authorities disagree with the assessment. Rajendra Naik, executive engineer electrical, Yelahanka zone is in charge of two crematoriums, one in Medi Agrahara and the other in Hebbal. “They are both well maintained, and cleaned on an hourly basis. Garbage collectors come in every day to collect all waste,” he says. Tap water is available in plenty, he says, dismissing the claims of lack of availability of clean water. “The BBMP Commissioner visited recently and he was also impressed with the facility.” he adds.