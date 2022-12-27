B’luru yoga prodigy offers free classes for children

Child prodigy Nikita S has mesmerised her peers with her yoga poses. The eight-year-old was bestowed with the ‘Yogarathna Award’ by the Rangashree Kala Samsthe in Bengaluru recently.

Nikita practises yoga for three hours daily, informs her mother Shree S. “Unlike other kids her age, she has a calm demeanour. She wakes up at 3 am every day, meditates for an hour, and practises yoga for two hours,” she adds.

A resident of Uttarahalli, Nikita started her yoga journey when she was three years old, claims Shree. “Both my husband and I are yoga practitioners. Growing up, Nikita often saw her father perform yoga poses and tried to copy him. Slowly, she started practising various ‘kriyas’ and ‘yoga asanas’,” she tells Metrolife. Since then, Nikita has moved on to more advanced asanas, and can perform over 1,000 asanas.

“She specialises in ‘Nouli kriya’. In 2020, when she was six years old, she became the youngest kid to perform ‘Dwi Madhyama Nouli’. She received the certification from Nobel World Records,” adds Shree. Nouli is one of the preliminary purification techniques used in yoga. The exercise is claimed to serve the purpose of cleansing the abdominal region.

Apart from the ‘Nouli kriya’, Nikita has also mastered the ‘Jalaneti Kriya’ and ‘Sutra Neti kriya’.

Nikita finds yoga relaxing. “It helps me feel good and stay calm. I get to learn new things,” quips Nikita. She plans to become an IAS officer in the future, and continue learning and teaching yoga.

When Covid-19 hit Bengaluru during the second wave, Nikita started conducting free online yoga classes for children. “She is a yoga instructor certified by the Department of Ayush, Government of India. Now, she conducts both online and offline classes for free. Kids show more interest when they see another kid doing yoga and teaching them. She wants to teach yoga to the less-fortunate people in India,” adds Shree. Nikita posts yoga videos on @Noulinikita, her channel on YouTube.

Earlier this year, Nikita also received the ‘Trans-Disciplinary Excellence Award 2022’ at the International Conference on Ancient Medical Science and Technology.

*For details of free online classes

for children, contact nikitasathisha

@gmail.com