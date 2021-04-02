City bakers whip up Easter treats

Easter is almost here and what better way to delve into the spirit of resurgence and renew oneself, than with baked goodies? City bakers and pastry chefs are using their skills to prove that festivities are not just about big gatherings.

Easter eggs are a large part of the festivities. While some paint eggshells to make them, others make them in edible forms.

Pastry chef and home baker Shelza Chand, located in Marathahalli, makes chocolate eggs in medium and jumbo sizes. Priced at Rs 90 and Rs 275 respectively, these are hot picks for those who want to gift colleagues or families.

“The jumbo size is usually popular among families with children. The eggs have dark chocolate shells with candies, sweets and gems stuffed in them,” she says.

Sweet Tooth by Angie, located in Langford Town, sells chocolate mini eggs and Easter bunny lollipops.

Angelique de Souza, founder says, “The chocolate eggs could have almond marzipan, fudge brownie, peanut butter or hazelnut as filling, or a white chocolate egg with a red velvet cake pop filling. These are available in small and medium sizes, and the small ones are selling fast.” They are priced at Rs 50 to Rs 60, and Rs 130 to Rs 150 each. The bunny lollipops are Rs 50 per piece.

Themed eggs

Sri’s Cake Lab, Richard’s Town, has come out with themed eggs for Sunday’s celebrations. Srivatsan Sriram, founder, says, “There are marzipan Easter eggs in six different themes. They’re hollow and filled with goodies ranging from chocolates, jellies to fancy stationery, depending on the size of the egg, and how the customer wants it customised.” The eggs are available in Asterix and Obelix, Little Lamb, Elsa and Anna, superheroes, mermaid and unicorn themes.

They are priced between Rs 350 and Rs 750. Easter special baskets in small and big size are available for Rs 750 and Rs 1,500.

Reusable packaging

Freddie’s Baking Studio in Kasturi Nagar, is selling paint-it-yourself cookies, that have become a huge hit. Freeda Lazar, founder, says, “These are made with royal icing and can be coloured with edible colours using a brush. These are a favourite among families with children.”

The cookies are thick, so as to maintain a good icing to cookie ratio. “This is to ensure that the cookies are not too sweet for the consumer,” she says.

The kit (with four cookies, colours and brush) is priced at Rs 700. “It comes in a box which has no branding and can be re-gifted,” she says. Other boxes with Easter bunny and carrot-shaped cookies are also available.

Chocolate Philosophy, at Good Earth Store on Walton Road, has come out with mason jars filled with colourful mini Easter eggs, for the season.

“We’ve added a dash of colour to it, to spread positivity during these testing times. Roasted almonds and dark chocolate are inside the mini eggs,” says Nivedita Prasad, founder.

A pack has two mason jars with eight eggs each priced at Rs 550. “Rather than cracking open a big egg, bite-sized portions are more popular now. This helps keep calories in check as well as avoid touch while sharing,” she adds. The packaging can be used for repacking other gifts too, which is a novelty factor, says Uma Raju, co-founder.

To order:

Shelza: Direct message to Instagram/toots1812

Sri’s Cake Lab: 99452 26796

Freddie’s Baking Studio: 91482 56505

Chocolate Philosophy: 99005 98806

Sweettooth by Angie: Email to angeliquedesouza@gmail.com