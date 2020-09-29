Cloudy, damp weekahead for Bengaluru

Cloudy, damp weekahead for Bengaluru

Weather office predicts the skies will clear up by Sunday

Theres Sudeep
Theres Sudeep, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Sep 29 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 23:57 ist
This is an excess rain year across Karnataka, according to the weather bureau.

Bengaluru is set for five more rainy days, according to the weather office.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with thunderstorms. Bengaluru will generally remain cloudy and rainy till October 5, according to the meteorological department. October 4 and 5 will have ‘partly cloudy skies with haze’.

G S Srinivasa Reddy, former director and currently consultant at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, says Karnataka as a whole has seen 18 per cent excess rainfall this year. “The interior parts have seen more rain than the coastal regions this time,” he says. What is unique about this year is that the rainfall is distributed evenly throughout the state. 

“The clouds generally withdraw from Rajasthan by September 15, indicating the end of the monsoon. This time the withdrawal happened only on September 28,” he says, adding that it means damp, rainy weather at least till September 30.

A weather official confirmed the forecast. “After Tuesday, the rainfall will steadily decline,” he says. By Sunday the skies are expected to clear up with no rainfall.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

weather forecast bangalore
bangalore rains

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Do 5G mobile telephones and networks pose health risks?

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

Xiaomi brings new Mi Revolve watch, Mi Band 5 and more

 