Cloudy, damp weekahead for Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set for five more rainy days, according to the weather office.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with thunderstorms. Bengaluru will generally remain cloudy and rainy till October 5, according to the meteorological department. October 4 and 5 will have ‘partly cloudy skies with haze’.

G S Srinivasa Reddy, former director and currently consultant at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, says Karnataka as a whole has seen 18 per cent excess rainfall this year. “The interior parts have seen more rain than the coastal regions this time,” he says. What is unique about this year is that the rainfall is distributed evenly throughout the state.

“The clouds generally withdraw from Rajasthan by September 15, indicating the end of the monsoon. This time the withdrawal happened only on September 28,” he says, adding that it means damp, rainy weather at least till September 30.

A weather official confirmed the forecast. “After Tuesday, the rainfall will steadily decline,” he says. By Sunday the skies are expected to clear up with no rainfall.