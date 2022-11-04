Fans get ready for cosplay fest

Comic Con is returning to Bengaluru after the pandemic-forced break and fans are getting their costumes and props ready.

A convention for comic creators, artistes and fans, it is set to be held at Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation in Whitefield on November 19 and 20. Recently, Nabil Khan hosted a workshop on costume and set building in Indiranagar, as the art form is niche and under-appreciated in India. He is an avid cosplayer and is a winner of the Indian National Cosplayer Championship.

“I told the participants how PVA foam and leatherette (fake leather) work. I talked about the importance of detailing in costumes,” shares Nabil. But cosplay is not bound by rules. He explains, “If you want to wear a red T-shirt and cap and call yourself Mario, that is cosplay too. Costumes don’t always have to over the top.”

College student Rachana Desai will cosplay as Todoroki from ‘My Hero Academia’, a Japanese superhero manga series.

She has gathered a white and blue sports jersey, navy blue pants and black converse shoes, and she plans to colour her hair “half white and half red using hair colouring chalk.”

“I got interested in anime (animated film) at the age of 14. I spent a lot of money on mangas (printed cartoon). They were a good escape for me. I fell in love with Todoroki of all the characters. I wanted to cosplay him for a long time,” shares the 22-year-old.



Ritika Amarnath dressed

as Harley Quinn in 2018.



Another anime geek, Siddhaant Singh will be cosplaying as “the 4th hokage aka Minato from Naruto”. “I bought the costume online,” he informs.

Ritika Amarnath, who dressed up as Harley Quinn from DC Comics in the past, is yet to finalise her cosplay avatar for the year. “Joker and Batman are iconic and so are the characters from ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’,” she shares what she is anticipating to see at the event.

“Spider-Man, Wolverine and Iron Man are common. Costumes from anime such as ‘Naruto’, ‘Bleach’, and ‘Sailor Moon’ are popular is every convention,” Nabil talks of the fan favourites. He will be unavailable for cosplay this year.

But Aparna G, a Comic Con regular, feels the Anime fandom is taking over year after year.

“In the 2019 edition, there were more anime cosplayers than those who recreated characters from Marvel and DC comics world. My friend is going as a ‘One Piece’ character,” she cites an example.

Gamers are not far behind. Akash Hegde will cosplay as Nathan Drake from ‘Uncharted’, a video game series.

“It will be my first time at Comic Con. I am keeping my look simple. I will wear a a full sleeve blue shirt, half-tucked in cargo pants, and a scarf. A friend of mine is dressing up as Elena, who is another character from the same game,” he says.