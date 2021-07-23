How pandemic is changing home décor trends

Home interior designers are witnessing a drastic change in consumer behaviour. With everyone facing a burn economically, people are now more aware of where they spend their penny on.

The pandemic has brought people closer to their homes in the most prominent way, clients now value their homes more than ever, says Kavya Sheth, founder of Studio Ruh. “Homes are not just a space for them to rest and replenish but also to work, unwind, socialise and workout,” she told Metrolife.

“Every home now demands a well chalked-out zone to work, a designated space for kids to attend e-classes from and a calming space to practice yoga or workout,” she explains.

There is a surge in online sales for art and décor. Buyers are also favouring office furnitures — not just desks and chairs but also bookshelves and interesting backdrops for everyone’s school or zoom meetings, she observes.

Plants are the easiest way to spruce up a space. “Customers are keener on bringing nature and plants into their homes so they feel more connected to the outdoors and it also makes any room cosy and fresh instantly,” she adds.

Demand for Italian furniture and imported luxury interiors has declined.

Everyone is dreading a third wave and no one wants their orders stuck in transit indefinitely, she states.

Leiya T Shirik, CEO of Brand Neurons Pvt Ltd, says the pandemic has brought many changes in the interiors industry.

Trends have changed as consumers are starting to focus on not just the looks but also the functionality and comfortability of their interiors.

As a result, we are observing more customisation and renovation work at the present market, she adds.

Clients are slowly converting their homes into smart homes with the help of modern technology.

“In this day and age, home interior is not just about kitchen cabinets, wardrobes and TV units, it has also become office-friendly that

embraces technology,” she observes.

Leiya also believes that there will be a high demand for soundproof rooms in the interior industry in the future if we have to continue to work from home.

“Consumers who are currently working from home complain that they are being disturbed by loud noise or children while they are on an important meeting or conference,” she adds.

Since the overall atmosphere is gloomy due to the pandemic, uplifting interiors are in high demand, says Akhilesh Baldota, business partner, Creative Geometry.

Customers now know what they want. “People are spending a lot of time online and on social media. They have more time to research trends and create a specific mood board,” he explains.

Any interiors that are labour-intensive and time-sensitive have substantially lost sales because of the changing Covid-19 situation, he says.