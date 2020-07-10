Intercollegiate e-festival concludes on July 15

An international intercollegiate e-festival ‘Confluence 2020’ is being hosted by St Francis College, Koramangala, which will conclude on July 15.

The e-festival which started on July 8 aims at engaging with the learning community during Covid-19 and beyond. Aligned with the UN World Youth Skills Day, the week-long festival received over 1,000 entries from over 500 colleges across the globe.

Promoting a culture of inclusivity, the festival has something for everyone, as it encourages the management, faculty and students to participate.

From 500 colleges that registered for the event, over 80 per cent are from Bengaluru, while there are entries from other Indian states and from the US, the UK and the UAE also.

Sameera Fernandes, director – strategic planning and dean, St Francis College, says, “The festival creates a sense of togetherness and bonding to join hands to dispel fear and apprehension collectively to inspire for the better future. All our events are held online which makes it an ideal avenue for the learning community across the world to come together and participate.”

Some of the events held in the festival included solo and group performances in Indian dance, Western dance, Indian song and Western song. Other competitions included instrumental music, beatboxing, social media campaign, photography, story narration, mono act, skit, logo design, interior design, standup comedy, word hunt and brain teasers, among others.

Finale day

A panel discussion will be held via a webcast on July 15, 11 am, on ‘Educating the Next — the future of education and the importance of incorporating a more holistic approach for the present generation’.

The discussion will include panellists like T R Parasuram from Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Roopa Moudgil IPS, Karnataka Administrative Service officer K Mathai, Sébastien Hug, CEO, Consul General, Swissnex India, Prof S Japhet, vice-chancellor, Bengaluru Central University, and Br Sayimon and Sameera Fernandes from St Francis College. The panel will be moderated by Shekhar Vijayan.

For more details, log on to StFrancisCollegeBLR Facebook page or contact info@stfranciscollege.net