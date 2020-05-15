Manivannan's sudden transfer invites online flak

A day after the sudden removal of IAS officer Captain P Manivannan as the principal secretary, labour and information department, it was announced that he would now serve as secretary, department of animal husbandary, veterinary services and fisheries.

P Manivannan was transfered early this week. At the time he was relieved he was not given another posting and IAS officer Maheshwar Rao (previously the principal secretary for MSME and mines) was posted in his place.

Manivannan’s transfer came as a shock to many. He had played a crucial role in relief efforts, including starting the volunteer-based Corona Warriors initiative. He has also been working with issues related to workers who had not been paid by their employers.

Trade unions and volunteers have expressed their discontent with the decision. Some have even gone on to start an online petition on Change.org asking for a reinstatement in his old role. The petition has already collected over 3,450 signatures. Hashtags, such as #BringBackManivannan and #BringBackCaptain have also been trending on Twitter.

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Karnataka Chapter took to Twitter to decry the decision. They wrote, “We condemn the actions of this govt to appease industry at all costs. The govt instead of encouraging officers to talk to workers is transferring officers, leaving them without a posting because they chose to implement the rules. It is disrespectful to the officer and to workers.”

Reason for transfer unclear

He had posted a tweet suggesting that the government would issue notices to the employers. He also urged workers to register complaints on their helpline.

Many suggest that his being vocal about the rights of the workers at a time when many are asking for relaxation of labour laws could have played a role in the transfer.

It is also suggested that a disagreement between the team led by him and the government over distribution of relief ration kits to construction workers has also played a role in the transfer. The decision, however, raises many questions. Last week a meeting with the builder’s association led to the state government’s decision to halt the trains that were to help migrant workers return to their homes.

The public outcry led to the government changing its mind. And now, a letter from the Karnataka Employer Association addressed to the Chief Minister that surfaced makes one wonder how far the government is ready to appease certain groups.

The letter said that if the labour department were to issue notices to industries for defaulting payment of wages as Manivannan had suggested, it could “affect the harmonious relationship between employers and employees in Karnataka”.

Social media personality

Manivannan is quite active on social media platforms and takes the time to respond to queries from the public. He even opened a Telegram channel ‘Covid-19 Karnataka Sahaya’ which aims to respond to queries about the pandemic and also check the proliferation of fake names about the same.

He also took to Twitter to announce his transfer.