SA focuses on promoting tourism in India

The tourism board is targeting millennial population with some adventure-driven tourism packages  

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS,
  • Mar 10 2022, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 23:51 ist
The ‘India Roadshow’ is targetting the millennial population in the city for leisure and adventure travel.

The South African Tourism Board is doing everything it can to woo Indian tourists.

Addressing ‘India Roadshow’, an event aimed at strengthening tourism ties between India and South Africa, Neliswa Nkani, hub head, Middle East, India and South East Asia, South Africa Tourism, said, “India is among the top three focus markets for South African tourism. We hope to achieve 64% growth in arrivals from India in 2022.”

Approximately 9% of Indian visitors travelling to South Africa are from Bengaluru — 47% of them travel for leisure and 43% for business. “Bengaluru is easily the top three Indian source markets to South Africa,” she says. “With Bengaluru being one of the major Information and Communication Technology (ICT) cities, we plan to make our connection stronger with the city, in terms of business tourism. The pandemic has shielded the ICT sector as it allows people to work remotely. Soon, companies are going to start incentivising this and when that happens, we want to be at the forefront,” she explains

They are also targetting the millennial population in the city for leisure and adventure travel. “This section of the population is spontaneous and more likely to book 7 to 10-day trips outside the country,” she tells Metrolife, on the sidelines of the event. Sports, culture and culinary tourism are the major categories the country is trying to promote. 

Currently, there are no direct flights from Bengaluru to South African cities like Johannesburg or Durban, but the E-visa process has begun on a trial basis.  

South Africa
Tourism
Millennials
India

