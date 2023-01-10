Two Bengaluru bike clubs celebrate their 15th year

Bangalore RD350 Club and Bikers of India marked their 15th anniversary with a cultural event at Lalbagh on Sunday morning.

Close to 125 bikers arrived at the event called ‘Bikers Ethnic Day 2023’ on their vintage bikes, Rajdoot 350, Yezdi Road King, Jawa, Yamaha RX100, Yamaha RX135 and Yezdi D250 Classic and other models included.

The meetup is held on the first Sunday of every year to network and build connections with bikers in the city, says Vishal Agarwal, founder of both the clubs. “We always meet in the biking gear. For a change, we thought about organising an ethnic day where we could come in ethnic wear,” he informs.

A fashion walk was held at the event and three most stylish costumes were awarded with plaques.

These clubs have 500 members between them and are open to all biking enthusiasts. They have been holding monthly meetups since they were founded in 2008. “We organise at least 25 meetups per year, and every three months we organise an overnight ride to destinations in the 250-km radius of Bengaluru,” he adds.

Over the years, they have gone on rides to raise awareness about animal welfare, road safety, traffic rules and the importance of cleanliness. They are planning a bike ride on January 26 to mark Republic Day.

For details, call 99016 55571.