Unique flavours at chocolate show

Entrepreneur and chocolatier Zeba Kohli, who is responsible for reinventing her family brand ‘Fantasie Fine Chocolates’, was in the city recently to host a unique, sensory chocolate experience at Hafele Design Centre.

The finest of her creations were on display at the venue, making the guests feel like Charlie did at the chocolate factory. Dark orange, mint-infused, kachori-filled, gluten-free, 100 per cent dark, blond and rose chocolates lined the counters at the centre, along with slabs and pieces of the good old fashioned brown chocolate. No combination was left unexplored as many delicious offerings were topped with different nuts, chilli flakes, rose petals, saffron strands, dried marigold and more. There were also some delectable brownies in a corner.

Zeba also carved out some gorgeous high heel replicas out of chocolate (nobody had the heart to eat those!) as well as some dainty bottles, spoons and even a fancy little purse.

Talking to Metrolife, she explained that her rationale was to stop people from being intimidated by trying out different chocolates and also to introduce Bengalureans to her creations. Zeba, who recently made her debut as a television host with her new show ‘Gimme Chocolate’ on Living Foodz, does not have a store in the city yet but one can order online at fantasiechocolate.com. Raj Obhan of Hafele Design Centre, wine sommelier Nikhil Agarwal and Arshia Nathani Ladak of Phoenix Kessaku co-hosted the evening.