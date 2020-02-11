Visual communications student reviews public loos

Russell Yusuf is a third year student of Bachelors in Visual Communications at St Josephs (Autonomous) College. He is also the person behind the Instagram account ‘The Daily Loo’, which posts reviews of public restrooms. “I have always been very interested in seeing the different ways in which loos are set up in different spaces. If there is an interesting hand wash or sink or tap, I end up talking about it. My friends suggested that I blog about it,” he shares.

About a year ago, he started the page, and now he even takes on reviews from outside the city. All reviews are welcome, he says, as long as they have pictures of everything, and they cover all the bases-- the basin, commode, fixtures and the design. The page works as a guide of sorts, especially for those who are not comfortable using public facilities.

At the moment he only reviews restrooms in cafes and restaurants. “There have been instances where they reach out to me after seeing my posts. They are quite appreciative. So far, I haven’t written a bad review, but I don’t plan to hold back if the occasion arises,” he says.

He hopes to spend more time on the project after he graduates. “I want to make it a community where anyone can contribute, and maybe, build it up to a blog,” he shares.