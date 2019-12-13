5 Movies to watch this Christmas

Christmas is around the corner! The holidays give us the perfect opportunity to take out time for ourselves, something which we look forward to throughout the year. If you are in the mood to binge-watch some Christmas films, here are five that you can watch to ring in the season.

JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Old is gold! ‘Jingle All The Way’ is a 1997 comedy film by Brian Levant that one can watch with his/her family on a lazy winter afternoon. The film tells the story of Howard, a workaholic who hardly manages any time for his family despite loving them very much. After missing his son’s karate class graduation, he decides to redeem himself by fulfilling his Christmas wish. His desperate attempt to achieve the same will make one laugh and touch his/her heart at the same time.

LAST CHRISTMAS

This November released romantic comedy by Paul Feig starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding revolves around Kate, a damsel in distress, who tries hard to fit in. She does not like her job of being an elf at a Christmas shop in London. Kate hardly gets along with her family. Moreover, she is rendered homeless after being kicked out by her flatmate. She then meets Tom, a young charming man who helps her to lead a better life. The film beautifully portrays the journey of a distressed person attaining self-realization and learning the value of life.

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

In 2017, Jon Lucas and Scott Moore released a sequel of their 2016 film ‘Bad Moms’. The plot of the Christmas comedy ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ follows the three moms from the first film. This time, it shows how they deal with their own mothers during their visit on the Christmas holiday. The film is packed with unexpected events, ups and downs, conflicts and misunderstandings; but ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’.

THE BISHOP’S WIFE

1947 comedy feature film ‘The Bishop’s Wife’ adapted from the 1928 novel of the same name written by Robert Nathan deals with the interaction between the celestial and the human. A worried bishop Henry Brougham’s relationship with his family is strained due to his obsession with raising funds for a new cathedral. His prayers for divine guidance are answered as a charming angel Dudley arrives at his assistance. The film then traces ambition, friendship, love, and jealousy.