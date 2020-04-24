AA meetings increase during lockdown

The quarantine has led to the shut down of all non-essential services, including bars, pubs and liquor stores. For many, this has meant forceful quitting, a cold turkey of sorts.

Quitting alcohol abruptly can sometimes prove fatal, says Neha Cadabam, consultant psychologist, Cadabam Hospital, Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre. “Your body is physically and psychologically dependent on the substance, which is why it is advised to quit alcohol systematically under medical supervision. During the lockdown, we have seen an upsurge in the calls that we receive of people experiencing withdrawals,” she says.

To help tackle this issue, support groups have turned online. “In the 81 years of our organisation’s existence, this is the first time that we have collectively moved online. While it was initially little difficult, we have adjusted to it now,” says Lokesh B, a member of Alcoholics Anonymous Bengaluru.

“We currently have around 150 large groups that meet online regularly. We’re in the process of creating a directory of these online meetings for the reference of newcomers,” says Krishna, another member.

While he prefers physical meetings himself, Rocky, public information chairman of Karnataka area committee-1 and member of AA, says that the shift has been beneficial to many. “More meetings are conducted round the clock now. People who used to be busy to attend earlier, now have the luxury of choosing which meetings to attend based on their convenience,” he explains.

Online meetings not without flaws

Recovery meetings are of two kinds — open, where anyone, including media, observers, family, friends, and even co-dependent alcoholics can attend, and closed, which is open only to alcoholics. “Many prefer closed meetings as they are a safe space for them. So in a conference call, where they don’t know who all are present, some might feel uncomfortable sharing their stories,” he explains.

AA is a self-supporting fellowship that works on the principle of sharing experiences. It helps alcoholics understand their disease better and be helped by people who understand because they have been on a similar journey, says Ashwini, another member, who has been sober for the past seven years. “They are like a second family to me. They accepted me and welcomed me when no one else wanted me,” she says.

Online meetings are more in number so it allows Ashwini to attend more than one on a daily basis. However, it does not account for the physical connection and the personal touch that comes with face-to-face meetings. “The motto of ‘one day at a time’ that has now become universal has been something we have been living by. We miss the physical meetings, but we don’t have any other option so the online ones are a blessing in a way,” she shares. However, for those who are joining the programme, online meetings can hamper their journey. “It is very difficult for people on their last days or drinking, or who have just quit to trust anyone. The inability to see who they’re sharing their stories with can make this process a very difficult one,” she adds.

“It is difficult to welcome newcomers the same way we do usually, which is by hugging them. I think that physical touch helps form trust. Sharing stories face-to-face also gives them a feeling of security. Online, they might hear my story but they will not be able to see my journey of sobriety as something they can achieve,” says Lokesh B.

The anonymity that the programme insists upon allows people to share their experiences freely. “What is said within the four walls of that meeting stays there. If I had to meet someone from a meeting outside, I would not be acknowledging them as an alcoholic,” says Rocky.

Stressful time for addicts

According to AA traditions, the only qualification for membership is a desire to stop drinking. However, for those struggling with withdrawal, attending meetings would not cure them. “Take medical help. During the lockdown, many deaddiction and rehabilitation centers are not taking on new patients. But reach out to your family doctor or else go to the nearest government hospital. AA can only provide you the moral support to not pick up a drink again,” he says.

Neha says that it is important to acknowledge that this time is very challenging for people with alcohol addiction. “With the lockdown there is increased boredom, social isolation and stress. It makes a person more vulnerable to crave for alcohol,” she explains. Using social media wisely and switching off from it from time-to-time, staying active and eating healthy, she says are some ways to cope during this time. “Participate in online support groups or opt for online counselling sessions. Also, reach out to your support system, be it friends or family,” she says.

The lack of availability has motivated many to quit during the lockdown period, however, only few are planning to completely give up on the habit, says Ashwini.

“Either way attending a meeting can help. It allows you to remember that there is a way out of this. However, if you are trying to quit on your own, it can get very difficult,” she says.

“There are many people who, because of the unavailability of alcohol, are realising their dependency on it. It was important to continue these meetings so that many of those who had a desire to stop could find a community” says Krishna.

While core guidelines remain the same, they are currently in the process of learning how to exist in this space. Figuring out how to manage and/or afford technology is one of the challenges that lay ahead for them.

“Guidelines regarding technology are still in formation. But we try to make use of the tools we have such as the waiting room function in Zoom to ensure that the right people get access to these meetings,” he adds.

How does the process of deaddiction work?

The first step is identifying the stage or severity of your addiction. The process is easier if you are doing this on your own accord. Enrolling into an alcohol recovery rehab program can help.

Deaddiction includes a process of detoxification, where the alcohol is flushed out of your system. This is supported by psychological intervention in the form of medication, as prescribed by psychiatrists and psychotherapeutic sessions with clinical psychologists. Group sessions and Alcohol Anonymous groups can help you as well.

Attend a meeting

AA Bengaluru helpline number: 9845587507.

Hours: 24x7

Visit www.aabengaluru.org for more details.