Content that sparked controversy

The recent controversy surrounding ‘Tandav’ a nine-episode series on Amazon Prime has turned the spotlight on how narrow mindsets have always interfered with art and curbed the freedom of expression. Metrolife puts together a couple of films and series that have courted controversy over the years.

Tandav (2021)

Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tandav’ is a political drama series which sparked controversy on the same day as it was released. Politicians demanded a ban on the show, accusing it of hate speech against the Hindu community, and for the show being anti-Dalit. They also alleged that the show portrayed the ruling party’s leaders in bad light through its characters. Four days after the show’s release the cast and the crew had to apologise unconditionally after a complaint was lodged against the show. In a first, a state’s chief minister issued an open warning to the makers and actors of the show.

Haider (2014)

Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ attracted controversy as some thought that the film not only portrays the Indian army in the conflicted region of Kashmir in a bad light but also presents the Indian State negatively. The film was surprisingly banned in Pakistan as well.

Water (2005)

Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ faced backlash because it portrayed the harsh reality of the tough lives of Hindu widows in the ashrams of Varanasi. Right-wing nationalist groups called the film “anti-Hindu”, and attacked the sets of the film, and burned DVDs of the film and stopped shopkeepers from stocking them.

A Suitable Boy (2020)

Adapted from Vikram Seth’s famous novel, ‘A Suitable Boy’, this BBC television miniseries is directed by Mira Nair. The series has many scenes of Hindu-Muslim conflict as a commentary on the political scenario in India. But ironically, the series mainly sparked controversy over Hindu-Muslim romance and interfaith marriages. The Right-wing called the show as a depiction of “love-jihad”.

Padmaavat (2017)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ created a storm as some Right-wing groups alleged that the film misrepresents not only the culture of Rajasthan but also its history. The director of the film was attacked and the sets were vandalised, and a bounty was put on the lead actress of the film – Deepika Padukone.

Sacred Games (2018)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Neeraj Ghaywan, the two-season series is a subtle commentary on the current socio-economic and religious issues in India. Multiple complaints were filed to censor the graphic scenes in the show. Many thought that the show’s characters mirrored many real-life political figures and portrayed them in a bad light. There were appeals made about banning the show as well.