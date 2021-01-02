Food trends of 2021

The last year is one that everyone wants to forget. It was one of the worst years for the food and beverage section as many restaurant owners had to shut shop due to lack of business, leaving many unemployed.

The many months of lockdown took a huge toll on the business and with the many changes in government

rules, it became difficult for many to sustain.

However, those who did manage to survive have had to up their game and continue to anticipate the worst as not everyone is willing to come out to dine.

Business owners and chefs have been working hard and trying to make sense of what the world wants from them. The changes in consumer behaviour has set the food trend for 2021.

Demand for healthy food

The pandemic has definitely taught many that what you consume on a daily basis is very important.

Some restaurants have already changed their menu to incorporate a healthy food section.

The pandemic also saw a rise in immunity booster menus, which is here to stay

Creating transparency

With customers being clear about what they want to eat, restauranteurs are making their menus transparent.

People want low calorie and low carb food; more meat-based pizza for example. Restaurants have started mentioning the calorie count against each

dish.

More plant-based food

Meatless food products have been slowly rising in the city. Interestingly, people aren’t turning vegan as much as they are looking for meat substitutes.

Flexitarians are including more plant-based food into their diet and looking for high-quality and ethically sourced ingredients.

Traditional cooking

The lockdown saw many dust their ancestral recipe books. People are making the effort to understand why certain foods were forgotten and bring them back in a big way.

Be it the traditional vessels or just the ingredients, the demand for it will only continue to grow in the coming year.

Rise of home cooks

When the restaurants were shut, home chefs in the city took advantage of the opportunity.

The FSSAI rule that home chefs should be registered to sell their products was highlighted yet again during the lockdown due to their increasing popularity.

Many found their true passion for cooking and sharing it with fellow food lovers. With many being hesitant about dining out, home chefs and their products will see a rise.

At-home dining

Since the lockdown was lifted, the demand for takeaway has increased. Many restauranteurs aren’t too happy with this trend as there’s only so much revenue one can make with only home delivery but they are trying to make the best of the current scenario. To attract customers many restaurants and five-star hotels have changed their menu and takeaway cutlery to ensure the restaurant dining experience is transferred to an at-home dining experience.

Vocal for local

Local and seasonal produce is being given more importance. Nearby farmlands are being utilised to its fullest. People are willing to pay the extra amount when they know the ingredients are organically grown. Restauranteurs are also approaching organic farmers to acquire produce.

Do-it-yourself

Be it making cocktails or noodles, DIY kits will continue to trend this year. With offices continuing to work from home and children stuck at home, these kits have become a fun activity everyone can enjoy.