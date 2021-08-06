Here are Bengaluru's most popular slang words

Byavarsi, Dutch Maadona, One-andaff, Naale Ba… If you get these words right away, consider yourself a true Bengalurean. If you don’t, then head to Slangaluru, an Instagram page that is teaching people these slang words and more that are unique to Bengaluru.
The page has been started by city-based journalist Ikyatha Yerasala, and it has more than 9,000 followers. There’s also a Twitter page of the same name. These accounts are followed and liked by Bengalureans, people who have moved to Bengaluru for study or work, and NRIs who like to get nostalgic over these lingos.
“I have used these colloquial words all through my life. I used to write about these slang words and their meanings and content for a newspaper column called Sakkath Slang too. So the idea to share these slang words was always at the back of my head, and in 2018, I decided to put it on social media,” says Yerasala.
Cut to the present. Slangaluru is not only a glossary of 350 slang words but it has also launched a merchandise line that sells bookmarkers, pillow covers and magnets printed with these cool words. They even make masks emblazoned with ‘Chindi Chitranna, Boondi Mosranna’, and ‘by2 Coffee’. “The ‘Masala Dosa’ magnet is the bestseller,” quips Yerasala.
“Slang wordsare a fun way to communicate with friends, colleagues, and people who are strangers but know the city and its vibe. And it’s not just youngsters who relate to these slang words. It spans generations. People of my father’s age have taught me slang words too,” she talks about the centrality of slang in the linguistic fabric of a city and its milieu. Take, for instance, Social Susheela. “It refers to a person who is obsessed with social media. It became a popular word during the lockdowns,” she explains.
The Instagram page has also become a platform to engage with old-time Bengalureans. On live sessions, actors Rishi and Hemant Rao have talked about their experiences of growing up in the city and their go-to-slang words. Priya Ganapathy, who was known for her radio show ‘Lingo Leela’ in the 90s, has also come over. The page is all set to host a talk with the ‘Family Man’ fame Ravindra Vijay soon.
10 phrases that are peak Bengaluru
Bombaat: Brilliant
Yappa: Used to convey extreme emotions - shock, disgust, sadness or happiness
One-andaff: A spin-off on one-and-a-half and refers to those times when namma autorickshaw drivers charge 1.5 times more than the actual meter fare
Kaage haarsu: To fool someone
Tight: Drunk
Mataash: When something ends badly
Clean Krishnappa: A person who polishes off a banana leaf meal. Or, a team who bowls out the other in cricket
Khali Pulav: A good-for-nothing fellow who thinks he or she is great.
Sud-suddenly, simp-simply, morning-morning: These are called double-deckers and are used for emphasis.
Silkboard nan magane: A person who is a pain like the much-hated traffic at the city’s Silk Board.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A day of mixed emotions for Bajrang Punia's family
Afghan civilians asked to leave but have nowhere to go
This lady has a treasure trove of 60K vintage tin boxes
Medal lost but history made by women's hockey team
Why Deepak Punia's coach was expelled from Tokyo Games
Anderson surpasses Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets
Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account
Top 10 highest motorable roads in the world — In Pics
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics
'Dial 100' movie review: An underwhelming thriller