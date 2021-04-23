Here's what to eat before and after the jab

As the cases steadily increase, more people are queuing up to get vaccinated. Recently, the government also announced that in the third phase of the vaccination, starting on May 1, everyone over the age of 18 could get the shot.

There are many questions that one might have; an important one being if you should eat or drink anything special as your appointment nears. The possible side effects of the vaccine are fairly well known — soreness, fatigue, fever, headache, and chills. But, does the food you consume play any role in how you feel? Can what you consume help minimise symptoms or give your immune system the boost it needs?

Senior clinical nutritionist Edwina Raj says that there are emerging studies that indicate the impact of nutrition on the outcome and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccination. An effective immune response to the vaccine requires an adequate nutritional status according to data reported by the British Journal of Nutrition recently. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Have a balanced diet

Reddy Jyothsna, chief clinical nutritionist, says people should have a balanced meal before and after the jab.

Including whole grains like wheat, ragi, jowar, brown rice can help keep your body active, says Shilpa Girish, senior nutritionist. “Proteins are a part of antibodies and help the immune system to fight viruses or any bacteria,” she says. Protein-rich foods include pulses, eggs, lean meat, skim dairy. Probiotics, such as yogurt, curd, tempeh made from soya beans, idli and dosa, promote a healthy digestive tract by helping move food through your gut.

Reduce saturated fats in the diet and intake of ghee, butter, red meats or fried foods. Avoid having heavy meals and instead have small, frequent meals. Avoid processed, refined, or ready-to-eat meals. Make sure the meals are not too oily or sugary. Take a break from your intermittent or religious fasting, adds Edwina.

Stay well hydrated

One of the most common symptoms of both vaccines is a headache. Drinking water, before and after the jab, can help avoid this. “Add half a litre to your normal water consumption. Start hydrating a day ahead, make it a point to keep sipping water and not gulping it,” says Jyothsna. Avoid sugary drinks. If you have a habit of consuming alcohol, refrain from pouring yourself a drink a day before and after the jab.

“Do not overdo with plain water as there is an increased risk of a drop in sodium levels, especially among the elderly. Include alternate sources such as fruit-infused water, lemon water, vegetable soups, buttermilk, tender coconut water, whole fruits and vegetables such as melons, oranges and cucumber,” says Edwina.

Limit caffeine from tea, coffee, chocolates, aerated or energy drinks as it can dehydrate your body, she adds.

Sleep well

Have sufficient sleep on the night before. “Being well-rested helps reduce the stress levels, which can, in turn, avoid gastric disturbances,” says Jyothsna.

Sound sleep helps the immune system produce antibodies. “Similarly, being sleep deprived can hamper the production of cytokines and the body cannot produce the infection-fighting antibodies,” says Shilpa.

Breathing exercises

Practice Pranayama or breathing techniques says Jyothsna. “People who don’t have elevated blood pressure also show high pressure due to anxiety. These exercises help you stay calm,” she explains.