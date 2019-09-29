It’s time for Oktoberfest

While it’s mostly the beer everyone looks forward to at Oktoberfest, the food offered during this time is something one shouldn’t miss. From exotic spice mixed sausages to innovative versions of meat dishes, chefs across the world have made this drink fest a rather tasty one.

Oktoberfest is the annual fest that’s held in Munich, Bavaria, Germany. The 16 to 18-day folk festival usually starts around mid-September and goes on till the first Sunday of October. People from across the world go to Germany to be a part of the festival.

It actually began as a wedding celebration when Bavaria’s Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen in the year 1810. The celebration went on for multiple days and soon became an annual celebration after.

Even today, you’ll find plenty of joy rides, carnivals and fun activities to keep the celebrations alive.

But for those who cannot be in Germany at this time of the year, Bengaluru restaurants and pubs have their taps filled and kitchen flowing with everything you’ll need to enjoy the folk festival. Some of the places have even changed their decor to suit the theme.

So what are these delicious food items that are a must-have at Oktoberfest?

Well, to start off, there’s lots and lots of meat everywhere. You name it and it’ll be prepared this festive season.

Roast chicken is one of the popular items devoured at Oktoberfest. It’s almost too enjoyable to rip apart the chicken pieces with your fingers after gulping down a few litres of beer. It’s spit-roasted until the skin is absolutely golden brown and crispy.

Different cuts of pork used to make classic Bavarian dishes is a crowd-puller. ‘Schhweinebraten’ or ‘Schweinhaxe’ are enjoyed with dark beer and onions. The tenderloin is smothered in onions and mustard and the roasted pork knuckle when served with a pool of gravy is too delicious to pass on. ‘Schhweinebraten’ is the meat without the crackling skin that pork is usually loved for.

For those who are familiar with Oktoberfest may know that sausages are one of the most favourite items on the menu. One of the best parts of these sausages is that you can have it without any accompaniments. ‘Bratwurst’ is a popular type that is made with veal, beef or pork.

However, the most popular one is ‘Frankfurter Würstchen’ which is a parboiled sausage made of pork in a casing of sheep’s intestine. The way to perfect the sausage before consuming is by smoking it on low-temperature.

Oh, and there’s blood sausage called ‘Blutwurst’ which is typically made with pork rind and blood cooked down with barley. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea but

you don’t taste the blood if that’s what you’re worried about.

The one item I personally wish was available throughout the year are pretzels aka ‘Brezen’. The salt-stuffed pretzels with foamy beer is not only a great combination abut also one of those snacks that you can’t just have only one bite of. It’s chewy, crunchy and soft at the same time.

Among all the meat items available for Oktoberfest, finely cut raw cabbage is a huge hit. Known as ‘Sauerkraut’, it’s cabbage that has been fermented with various lactic acid bacteria. Interestingly, it has a long shelf life and it’s the sour flavour of it that makes you go back for more. You can even make this at home and have it whenever you’re in the mood for it.

Flour or potato dumplings are also a delicacy during this time. It’s sort of like rustic gnocchi but probably better. ‘Knödel’ is usually made using flour or potato and mostly served as a side dish.

In the city

Pubs and restaurants in the city who are celebrating Oktoberfest

Aurum Brew Works, Sarjapur

Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott, Outer Ring Road

Whitefield Bar & Grill, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Smaaash, 1MG Mall

Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Hotel

Arena - Artisanal Brewkitchen, Indiranagar

Murphy’s Brewhouse, The Paul

Brahma Brews, JP Nagar

Try this recipe:

Beer Braised Sausage with Cheese Sauce in a Soft Bun

(Recipe courtesy: Sudip Misra, Executive Chef, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield)



Beer Braised Sausage with Cheese Sauce in a Soft Bun



Ingredients

Beer, 3 bottles

Onion sliced, 2

Garlic bulb, 1

Bay leaf, 2

Peppercorns, 10 gm

Choice of sausage (Frankfurters, Weisswurst, Currywurst, Bratwurst, Nuremberg, Chorizo)

Hot dog bun

Gherkins, 10 gm

Cheddar cheese, 100 gm

Cream, 50 gm

Butter, 25 gm

Method

In a pan, add beer, sliced onions, half-cut garlic bulb, bay leaf and peppercorns, then add the sausages.

Braise the sausages in the liquid till plump.

For cheese sauce, reduce a bottle of beer. Once reduced, blend it with butter and cream and adjust the seasoning.

Toast the hot dog buns with a little butter and lightly put cheese sauce and sliced gherkins.

Add the braised sausage and top with cheese sauce.

Serve with fries.