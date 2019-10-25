Lovers of craft beer now have a new place

Situated on the 11th floor and spread over 24,000 sq ft, ‘Prost Brew Pub’ in Whitefield, is the new addition to the family of craft beer destinations in Bengaluru. It claims to be India’s highest altitude brewery (3,144 ft from sea level) and can accommodate up to 1,200 people.

With a place so high up, one will definitely be left mesmerised by the unobstructed aerial view of the Whitefield area.

One of the main attractions is the vibrant forest-themed decor of the pub. The walls are hand-painted and one can also find a number of monkey statues in every nook and cranny of the place, the pub is often called ‘The Lost City’.

As we took a tour of this humongous space, we noticed how smartly each corner is utilised. The pub is divided into three sections and a mezzanine floor, and each section has a bar.

After we settled down, we asked for their craft beer sampler of eight different beers -- ‘Burnt Stone’, ‘Red Alert, ‘Bangalore Bolt’, ‘Rider Cider’, ‘Rocky Road’, ‘Lit Bae’, ‘Prost Brewers Special’ and ‘Fly High’.

The ‘Lit Bae’ and the ‘Red Alert’ were our favourites. The ‘Burnt Stone’ was infused with caramel, coffee and chocolate, which was also quite interesting.

While we enjoyed sipping on these beers, we asked for a ‘Watermelon and Feta Salad’, ‘Veg Panzerotti’ and ‘Mushroom Ontario’ to begin with.

The classic ‘Watermelon and Feta Salad’ was cut into discs, layered with feta cheese, and garnished with arugula, sprouts and nuts. The fresh crunchy texture combined with the creaminess of the cheese and the occasional hint of the nuts and sprouts was definitely a “fresh” start to our meal.

Being a cheese lover, I had to try the ‘Mushroom Ontario’; the mushroom was tossed in creamy garlic sauce, and it was love at first bite. I couldn’t stop myself from taking a second serving. The cheesy texture was complemented by the freshly toasted garlic bread. It was quite filling but it was worth it!

However, the ‘Veg Panzerotti’ didn’t appeal to us much. The half-moon shaped calzones were stuffed with veggies and basil pomodoro sauce, but it’s flavour was mild. It was crunchy on the outside and extremely soft on the inside.

We also asked for a few non-vegetarian starters; the ‘Tej Fish’, a boneless pan-seared marinated fish dish was soft and mildly spicy. The ‘Prawn Dynamite’ was a personal favourite. The crumbed-crunchy texture of the prawns tossed with their secret sauce was mouth-watering. When you bite into it, there is a burst of flavours, which felt like a “dynamite”. The ‘Harsha’s Chicken Skewers’ was tender but spicy. It is one of their signature dishes.

After all these starters, we had the ‘Curry on Plate’ (we chose the non-veg option) and ‘Thai Curry with Rice’ for mains.

Though we were pretty stuffed with all the food we had, you know, there is always a reserved place for desserts.

And how could we have missed the ‘Vanilla Panna Cotta’ and the ‘Chocolate Eclair’.

The jiggling vanilla panna cotta was one of the best I have had so far. It was so delicate and soft that it melted in the mouth, as soon as we took a bite. The custardy texture combined with all the right flavours made it the winner of the night.

The ‘Chocolate Eclair’ had a crispy pastry shell and was filled with molten chocolate.

A spoonful of this was a delight for the sweet tooth. It is also one of their must-try specialities.

‘Prost Brew Pub’ is located on 11th floor, Trifecta, Adatto, 21, ITPL Main Road, Garudachar Palya, Mahadevapura, Whitefield. For details, call 47483367.