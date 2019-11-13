Margaret is about love and betrayal: Shankar

Actor Shankar Bhaddur is excited about his sixth film ‘Margaret’, directed by M S Sreenath. He was last seen on the silver screen in films like ‘Thaayi’ and ‘Ondu Preethiya Kathe’ as a lead protagonist, and playing three characters in ‘Chitramandiradalli’, ‘Sadagara’ and ‘Marali Manege’.

‘Margaret,’ he says, is different from everything that he has explored before.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he talks about the film and more.

Tell us about ‘Margaret’. What is your role like?

It’s a crime-thriller with a love story. The film focusses on infidelity which is a growing problem in a cosmopolitan city, and how society has lost its ethical values. The film deals with betrayal and love.

It is also about Siddharth, an entrepreneur, who is honest and loves his life. He is an automobile engineer, loves his country and its culture, and does not wish to go abroad for work.

Siddharth does not think of a dream girl and just wants to get married to the girl his parents choose for him. He is simple at heart, and is devastated when he eventually finds out that his wife is cheating on him.

How will the film stand apart from other thrillers?

The film focusses a lot on a suicide note written by Siddharth. The fact that an entrepreneur with the same name passed away recently is a coincidence. There is a chance that the audience could be curious to watch the film because of this.

In the film’s trailer, we’ve used a phrase ‘A lot can happen between coffee to coffin’. The film will be a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

What was challenging about your role? What convinced you to choose your part?

I like to perform better in each of my films, understand the psychology of each of the characters and modulate my voice.

My director was convinced that I could do justice to the role. I have tried not to act but react to the different characters. I enjoyed playing the role.

Do you think there is still an audience for crime-thrillers?

Thriller and horror films are a favourite for film buffs as they love getting goosebumps. Our story connects to incidents that happen around us. It also talks about how physical attraction does not matter and love is eternal.

How long have you been into acting? What about the field do you like?

I’ve been in the industry for 15 years now. I am involved in directing a film which should be ready by 2020. Acting to me is an inner journey. It makes me live in the present.

Do you feel that Sandalwood has changed since the time you joined?

Sandalwood has been going through an evolving process. The film industry has gone through a lot of changes. Filmmaking moved from movie reels to digital, but cinema remains the same. People still want to get entertained.

The Kannada film industry produces the most number of films in a year. It includes films that are made with a budget of Rs 10 lakh to 100 crores.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I would have lost some hair (laughs). I will be directing films too, and do films that will give insight into incidents happening around us.