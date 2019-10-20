‘Momcations’ a new travel trend

Getting burnt out and wanting a break is common among working Bengalureans. And the most tired are often mothers, who have to multitask. A new travel trend called ‘momcations’ is promising them some relief.

A momcation typically means a mom on vacation, without her spouse, partner and children; she could be travelling by herself or with a group of friends. Quite a few young Bengalureans take such breaks and are recommending it to others.

Aparna Bhat, special officer with a pharmaceutical company, and mother to seven-year-old Aira, tries to go on such vacations as often as possible. She started taking breaks when her daughter was three. “I try to take a break at least twice a year. I have visited Alaska, Europe and trekked in the Himalayas. I also went to Pattaya to learn yoga and muay Thai boxing,” she says.

Momcations are different as one enjoys complete autonomy, she says. “When one is with family, you are always closely bound and barely interact with others. When I travel by myself, I stay in hostels, meet people from different countries and make new friends. This opens up one’s thought process,” she explains.

A working mother should take a break every six months and a stay-at-home mother needs more breaks as her interactions with people might be fewer, she says. Aparna observes that such breaks help strengthen her bond with Aira too: “We blossom individually as people after each trip.”

Medha Dixit, classical dancer and mother to four-and-a-half-year-old Advaita, tries to go for at least two trips every year. “Even when I’m on vacation with friends and family, I make it a point to take off for at least a day by myself. I prefer solo trips for many reasons. There is a lot to explore and the best part is self-exploration that happens on solo trips. Everything from destinations and time spent on things is in one’s control,” she says.

Most mothers end up forgetting about themselves when parenting, and rediscovering oneself is important, she says.

“When one is busy with work and children, it’s important to step back for one’s own sanity. Such trips are meditative and refreshing,” she says.

Momcations help with mental fitness and discovery of cultures. Medha has been to Singapore, Turkey and Malaysia on solo trips, in addition to places within the country like Kodagu and Puducherry. A good support system helps. “I have never had any concerns as my parents and family are on the same page,” she says.

It’s not just solo trips abroad that count as momcations; chilling with a girl gang on the outskirts of the city is also counted as one.

Yogitha Jagadeesh, a homemaker and mother of nine-year-old Saatvik, goes with her school friends for short trips to places close to the city.

“A day away from duties and responsibilities is relaxing and gives one a fresh outlook towards things. Sometimes things become so monotonous and this is a great outlet for mothers,” she says.

Important to step away from chores: counsellor

Ashwini K S, family and relationship counsellor, says that it is “essential for everyone to step away from the mundane”.

“Despite the familiarity, a repetition of activities and chores tires one out.

Mothers taking a break from their household is a must, though it is still a budding concept because society easily judges women as running away from responsibilities and as being selfish. Such vacations help the individual, as well as the family to see many things from different perspectives,” she says.

Ashwini adds that such breaks help the couple, and the mother bond with children better.

“The child and the male partner also understand the value of the mother when she is gone for a while, which contributes to healthier relationships,” she says. She adds that momcations can even be a meditation outing or a day at the spa.

“As long as it’s a total break from regular chores, it will be refreshing and insightful,” she says.

What’s a momcation?

It is a mother taking a holiday and could stretch from a day to a week. The mother leaves her family and children behind, travelling solo, with other mothers, or with a gang of girlfriends.

Bengaluru No. 1: Travel app

Rahul Singh, CEO and co-founder of Ithaka, a company that runs a travel app, says momcations are common in Mumbai and Delhi, but the highest number of trips are taken by mothers in Bengaluru.

“While there are moms of all age groups, we see a lot more new-age moms between 30 and 40 going on momcations,” he says.