My journey from Varanasi to B’luru

I grew up in a small village in Varanasi. I used to study in a school that took three hours to reach. Commuting between home and school was not easy. My mother was a teacher at the same school and so we eventually ended up staying on the campus. Since I was always on the campus, I got little exposure to the world outside. The school encouraged sports which I was good at but I was eager to learn dance and music. But the opportunities were few and far between and I had to make do with what I had.

I enjoyed dance so much that I remember watching dance programmes on TV and crying because I couldn’t dance. During the holidays, I would drape my mother’s sari, slap on makeup, stand in front of the mirror and pretending to be various characters. I loved to dress up and look pretty. Looking back, I realise that I never set out to be an actor but somewhere deep down I had the desire to be somebody famous.

I completed my education and was ready to become a banker when I got an offer to act. I found the role unusual and decided to take the plunge. I haven’t looked back since. My parents have also played a big part in helping me make a career in acting. They encouraged me to accept the opportunities that came my way. That boosted my confidence.

I have come a long way from when I started. The film industry teaches you a great deal about why it is important to stay disciplined, dedicated, and determined. People may think an actor’s life is easy but it’s only hard work that can get you to the top and keep you on the right track. This industry has taught me that there’s no shortcut to success.

I’ve picked up many lessons along the way. What I’ve understood is never to take things too seriously and only to do the things that make me happy. I never do anything out of compulsion. I’ve also realised that it is not worth changing yourself for anything.

As a woman, it’s hard to prove your worth. No matter how beautiful and hardworking you are, the danger of getting labelled a “glam doll” is always there. Thankfully, all projects I have done so far are performance-driven and they have challenged me at every step.

This industry like any other profession is not free from negativity. I don’t take the stress. I try to stay as positive as I can. I know many who stay by themselves and fall prey to negativity and depression. I am fortunate to live with my family in Mumbai. They can pull me out of any dull moment.

I choose projects that give me a chance to explore the actor within me. There was a time when I signed projects just to add to the numbers. But now, as I grow older, I’ve begun to choose work that goes beyond glamour.

My latest movie, ‘Geetha’, releasing on September 27, is one such project. I am not cast in the main role but I play a significant part in taking the story forward. I have always given importance to the character and not to the length. Another interesting change was the opportunity to work with Ganesh. He is amazing and acts effortlessly. His co-stars get to learn a lot from him just by watching him go about his work. ‘Geetha’ is one of the many projects I have thoroughly enjoyed working on.

Today, the Kannada film industry is full of fresh faces and new talent. I think aspiring actors must never get bogged down if things don’t work out as planned. They should keep chasing their dreams till they achieve what they set out to achieve.

Shanvi Srivastava, Actor