At a time when technology and social media eat into everyone’s time, it is beneficial to take up dance as a hobby. The benefits of this are many since one can learn, enjoy and work out at the same time.

It can help students channelise their energy

Including dance into the curriculum will help the students develop skills, knowledge, and understanding. Dance is a holistic activity for the mind, body and the soul and through it, participants become more aware of their strengths and weaknesses, giving them an opportunity to work on these.

While some may be better at remembering choreography, others may perform it better. So they work to not only strengthen their mental capacity, but their physical ability to interpret the movements as well.

Each class helps one to improve fitness levels, confidence, focus, concentration, team spirit, positive thinking, discipline, posture and body language. Participants are encouraged to learn in a healthy environment where no one is judged. My motto has always been ‘have feet, will dance’, therefore each student is given equal attention and the entire group grows together.

Dancing makes you happy, improves memory

Dance is a great way to release energy, shed your inhibitions and let out your emotions. When you dance, you release ‘feel good’ endorphins that make you happy. Music in itself is therapeutic and dance is a physical interpretation of what the music says. Dance reduces stress and also improves mental health and memory.

Dance has the ability to heal. A fit body homes a healthy mind and this is the most important health benefit of dance; that it aligns the mind, body and spirit. It helps improve overall fitness, endurance, muscle toning and strengthening. It involves cardiovascular/aerobic fitness, core and strength training and stretches for flexibility.

Aids in all-round development

These days, dance classes are mushrooming all across the country and I’m glad to see that many corporate too are adopting this for their employees. Any activity that people engage in should become part of their regular schedule so they can experience and appreciate its benefits.

This art form evolves constantly and continuously, so it is essential to make it a part of your routine to imbibe it. The results in a progression in the participants’ ability to grasp choreography, understand movement and realise the positive impact it has on their personality.

(Bollywood choreographer and artistic director, Shiamak Davar’s Institute for Performing Arts)