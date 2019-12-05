On my pinboard - Rakesh Chaurasia

Renowned Indian bansuri player Rakesh Chaurasia was inspired by watching his uncle, Hariprasad Chaurasia. He started learning under his guidance at the age of four and a half.

“When I started learning, he was already famous and was hardly ever at home. I would try to learn from him whenever I had the chance,” he says. Once he grew up, he began accompanying his uncle for performances. He was only six at the time of his

first performance.

Rakesh has received numerous awards and accolades, such as the Indian Music Academy Award in 2007, the Aditya Birla Kalakiran Puraskar in 2008, the Guru Shishya Award in 2011, IWAP-Pandit Jasraj Sangeet Ratna Award in 2013 and the Pannalal Ghosh Puraskar 2013.

He was also invited to conclude the twenty-four-hour live BBC Radio broadcast celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee.

Recently he played alongside Zakir Hussain, V Selvaganesh, Patri Satish Kumar and U Rajesh

at ‘Classical and Beyond’ held at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan.

DESTINATION

South Africa

I travel a lot, and I love it. My favourite travel destinations are Europe and South Africa. I went to South Africa for the first time in 1991, and I have gone back at least six times since then.

MUSIC

Lata Mangeskar

I listen to a lot of music, mostly classical. I have worked in the film industry and I have listened to a lot of old record songs because of this. I am a fan of Lata Mangeshkar. The kind of detail she put into her singing is just astounding. Simple but touching; that’s what is good music.

INSPIRATION

Hariprasad Chaurasia

I call my uncle ‘Babuji’, and my dad, uncle, which has led many people to believe that Babuji is my father. He has been my source of inspiration all my life. People praise Lord Krishna for being an amazing musician. For me, he is the avatar of Lord Krishna. I still learn from him.\

MOVIE

Silsila

I like movies that have a good story and lot of music. The movie ‘Silsila’ had great music, with santoor playing a prominent part. I also like ‘Devdas’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’; I played music for both of these. I also love action films, be it in Hollywood or Bollywood.

AUTHOR

I am not a reader at all. I fall asleep whenever I pick up a book.